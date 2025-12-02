Strategy Joins Open Semantic Interchange

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), one of the world's largest independent publicly traded enterprise analytics companies (formerly MicroStrategy), announced it has joined the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI). This move accelerates Strategy's open ecosystem strategy, centering on its AI-powered Universal Semantic Layer, Strategy Mosaic. Strategy brings over 30 years of leadership as a pioneer in semantic layer technology, proven by thousands of enterprise-scale customer deployments.

OSI is an open-source initiative led by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

"We’ve always believed that a semantic layer is central to ensuring businesses can innovate with data, while providing trust and governance across all data sources,” said Saurabh Abhyankar, Chief Product Officer, Strategy. “Strategy Mosaic was built to be fully open and portable: open to connect any data source, across any cloud, and to serve any application for both AI and humans.”

Global leaders like Pfizer validate this governed approach. “The value behind the Strategy platform is it's all based on a governed semantic layer. Everything is integrated together, which means that now everyone's singing from the same sheet of music,” Joseph Simrany, Director of Integrated Insights and Strategy, Pfizer.

“Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. “Our collaboration with partners like Strategy establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, prompting clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications.”

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit Snowflake’s blog here.

Strategy Inc is a publicly traded company that provides industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategysoftware.com.

