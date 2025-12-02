Upwind to Secure the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure with NVIDIA

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upwind, the runtime-first cloud security platform, today announced a deepening initiative to secure the rapidly expanding landscape of AI-powered workloads with NVIDIA. The engagement brings Upwind’s runtime-driven security platform on NVIDIA’s industry-leading AI compute and inference technologies to deliver real-time protection for AI workloads across GPU-powered environments.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the enterprise landscape, powering everything from autonomous agents to large-scale LLM applications. Yet, as organizations adopt AI infrastructure at scale, they face an urgent challenge: ensuring the integrity, safety, and trustworthiness of their AI operations in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Moreover, a new set of threats arises as new attack surfaces are created. Through this collaboration, Upwind is redefining how runtime security is applied to cutting-edge AI environments using a runtime-first approach, demonstrating powerful new mitigation techniques against targeted, AI-specific cyber threats.

Upwind integrates NVIDIA NIM microservices to power its internal AI-driven security operations, enhancing performance for runtime analytics, vulnerability correlation, and threat modeling at scale. In parallel, Upwind’s platform now delivers dedicated protection for NVIDIA GPU-based infrastructures, such as the NVIDIA DGX platform and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, ensuring AI workloads run with continuous runtime visibility, risk prioritization, and zero performance impact.

The collaboration introduces a framework designed to deliver five key advantages: enhanced performance through accelerated computing; deployment flexibility supporting sovereign and private clouds; cost-effective scalability for AI inference and analytics; strict data privacy and locality enforcement; and tailored engineering aligned with customer-specific AI environments.

Upwind also integrates NVIDIA Garak, an open-source framework for adversarial and robustness testing, into its LLM security validation layer. Garak is designed to simulate prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration attempts in large language models. By combining Garak’s testing capabilities with Upwind’s runtime and API observability, enterprises can continuously validate the safety, integrity, and compliance of their AI applications, ensuring that they remain resilient to real-world threats and model manipulation attempts.

“NVIDIA is setting the foundation for enterprise AI, and we’re proud to both leverage it and secure it,” said Dan Yahav, SVP Platforms at Upwind. “By combining Upwind’s runtime visibility and protection with NVIDIA’s accelerated AI infrastructure, we’re helping organizations deploy AI at scale—safely, efficiently, and with full confidence. Leveraging NVIDIA core technologies such as NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Garak, Upwind uses AI to deliver exceptional security outcomes for our customers.”

“As AI takes on a central role in business and infrastructure, developers must design systems that are secure from the start,” said Ariel Levanon, vice president of cybersecurity at NVIDIA. “By incorporating NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, advanced AI frameworks, and security-ready infrastructure, Upwind is changing how organizations understand and defend modern cloud environments.”

This collaboration builds on Upwind’s broader AI security strategy, which includes AI workload runtime protection, AI vulnerability management, and LLM-aware API security. With this achievement, Upwind is enabling a new standard for trusted AI, where security and performance move in lockstep.

About Upwind

Upwind is the next-generation cloud security platform built to lead the runtime revolution. With rapid momentum and a bold vision to unify cloud and application-layer protection, Upwind helps organizations run faster, detect threats earlier, and secure their environments with unmatched precision. Upwind was founded by Amiram Shachar and his founding partners from Spot.io (which was sold to NetApp for $450 million) and is backed by top cybersecurity investors Greylock, Cyberstarts, Leaders Fund, Craft Ventures, Cerca Partners, and Sheva, a VC fund founded by former NBA player Omri Casspi. The company has secured $180 million in funding since its founding in 2022. For more information or to schedule a demo and see the future of runtime security firsthand, visit www.upwind.io.