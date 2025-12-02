Bluejay Capital Partners Recapitalizes Quality Life Science Logistics & Transportation

DENVER & COOPERSVILLE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluejay Capital Partners, LLC (Bluejay Capital), a specialist in partnering and investing in transportation and logistics businesses, has recapitalized Quality Life Science Logistics & Transportation (QLS), a premier provider of specialized cold chain transportation and logistics solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

QLS specializes in providing state-of-the-art dual temperature trailers designed to handle refrigerated, frozen and ambient high-value, life-saving cargo.

“QLS has an exceptional history of delivering high-value cold chain transportation services using advanced technology and a resolute team of experts who provide white glove service to customers. The QLS team understands the critical importance of maintaining the integrity and security of pharmaceutical products throughout the supply chain,” said Billy Hart, founding Managing Partner of Bluejay Capital. “The formidable team at QLS, coupled with the Bluejay Capital team’s growth and industry experience, creates a powerful alliance. We are thrilled to partner with QLS.”

“Our partnership with Bluejay Capital marks the beginning of the next chapter of growth for QLS and our dedicated employees. Our core values, mission, and culture will not change. We are proud of what we have created and are excited to advance our industry-leading position and expand our market reach,” said Terry Fewless, founder of QLS, who will retain a significant ownership stake in the business. “The Bluejay team is definitely the right partner for QLS.”

Bluejay Capital financed the transaction with Revelation Partners, the largest secondaries investment manager providing flexible capital solutions exclusively to the private healthcare ecosystem, and Oxford Finance LLC, a specialty finance firm with significant experience in healthcare and business services. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Bluejay Capital.

About Bluejay Capital Partners

Bluejay Capital is a private investment firm that partners exclusively with transportation and logistics businesses. Located in Jacksonville and Denver, the team comprises professionals with extensive operating and investing experience and specializes in enhancing operational and financial performance. They have more than 150 years of combined experience in transportation and logistics with a proven record of value creation. Founded in 2021, Bluejay Capital has completed 12 acquisitions, including six platform investments and six add-on acquisitions, with over $700 million of acquired enterprise value. www.bluejay-capital.com

About Quality Life Science Logistics & Transportation

Quality Life Science Logistics & Transportation, headquartered in Coopersville, MI, is a premier provider of specialized logistics and transportation solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. QLS is a TAPA Level 1 Certified Carrier, the only pharmaceutical carrier in the U.S. to receive this designation. QLS sets the standard for security, technology, and processes, ensuring customers’ cargo remains safe and secure throughout the journey. www.goqls.com