Cushman & Wakefield Secures Global Contract Extension with BHP

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has announced that its Global Occupier Services (GOS) team has secured an off-market contract extension with BHP, one of the world’s leading resources companies. The renewed agreement reaffirms Cushman & Wakefield’s position as a trusted partner in delivering an integrated suite of workplace and real estate services across BHP’s global corporate office portfolio.

The partnership spans 12 countries, 19 offices and over 1,466,000 square feet across Australia, Asia, North America, South America and the United Kingdom. Under the extended agreement, Cushman & Wakefield will provide an expanded range of services, including:

Facilities Management

Workplace Experience

Workplace Change & Engagement

Workplace Design Standards

PMO / Occupancy Data & Analytics

Procurement

Lease Administration and Minor Transaction Management

“BHP made the decision to exercise its option to extend our agreement. We very much appreciate the trust and commitment this demonstrates in our expanding partnership,” said Cameron Ahrens, Head of Global Occupier Services, Asia Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield.

The partnership began in 2017 as a regional contract for Australia and Asia and expanded to a global engagement in 2021.

BHP cited Cushman & Wakefield’s strong operational performance, collaborative approach and mutual commitment to cost containment and innovation – particularly in supporting BHP’s Workplace Digital and AI Roadmap – as key factors in the renewal decision.

The continued partnership reinforces both organizations’ commitment to delivering high-performance workplaces that support people, productivity and sustainability across BHP’s global footprint.

