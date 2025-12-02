Jamf Partners With UberEther to Accelerate FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 Authorization

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced its intent to achieve FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 authorization for United States public sector and commercial organizations requiring best-in-class security requirements. To accelerate this effort, Jamf has entered a strategic partnership with UberEther, a leading provider of hyper secure cloud environments for government and regulated industries. This collaboration accelerates Jamf’s pursuit of FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) compliance — enabling Jamf to deliver enterprise-grade FedRAMP High cloud environments for its Apple-first solutions.

As government agencies modernize their technology infrastructure and embrace Apple devices in mission-critical environments, Jamf’s partnership with UberEther will ensure Jamf’s cloud offerings meet the most stringent federal security and compliance standards. Through this engagement, Jamf will leverage UberEther’s Zero Trust-based FedRAMP High Cloud environment to streamline the compliance journey, enhance security assurance, and simplify the path toward achieving FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 readiness.

“Jamf has long been trusted by government agencies that need to balance security and usability,” said Beth Tschida, Chief Technology Officer at Jamf. “Partnering with UberEther accelerates our mission to bring secure, Apple-first management and security solutions to highly regulated environments. This collaboration positions Jamf to meet the highest compliance standards required by the federal government while continuing to protect and empower users wherever they work.”

UberEther’s Hyper Secure Compliance Cloud platform combines continuous monitoring, advanced threat protection, and compliance automation designed for federal and defense workloads. By leveraging UberEther’s managed environment and deep compliance expertise, Jamf can accelerate its authorization journey and scale its secure cloud services across U.S. government agencies more efficiently.

"Partnering with Jamf on their path to FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 represents exactly the type of strategic relationship we've built UberEther to support,” said Matt Topper, CEO & President at UberEther. “Organizations working with the most sensitive federal data need infrastructure partners who understand both the technical and compliance complexities at the highest levels. We're committed to their success."

This partnership marks an important milestone in Jamf’s continued investment in serving complex compliance organizations so that they can confidently adopt Apple devices at scale.

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. Today, Jamf helps over 75,000 organizations, across 100 countries, manage and secure over 30 million devices. To learn more, visit jamf.com.

About UberEther

UberEther builds secure, compliant cloud solutions for government and regulated industries. Its Hyper SecureCloud Infrastructure provides a scalable, zero trust platform designed to accelerate FedRAMP and DoD authorization journeys for software vendors and enterprises alike. Learn more at www.uberether.com