Capco and PureFacts Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Revenue Optimization for Wealth & Asset Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global management and technology consultancy Capco, a Wipro company, and PureFacts Financial Solutions, a leading provider of revenue management software, today announced a strategic partnership combining their expertise, technologies and vision to redefine revenue optimization for wealth and asset managers, Registered Investment Advisers and insurance providers.

Together, Capco and PureFacts will deliver a powerful combination of technology, advisory expertise and implementation support. This will enable financial institutions to maximize transparency, efficiency and growth across fees and billing, advisor compensation and practice management.

As financial services firms face increasing pressure from regulation, client demands and operational inefficiencies, the need for innovative revenue optimization solutions has never been greater. This partnership will allow Capco’s clients to benefit from both PureFacts’ market-leading technology and Capco’s deep expertise in advisory, transformation and delivery.

Phil Kerkel, Partner in Capco’s Wealth & Asset Management practice, said: "Revenue management is one of the most important levers that firms can use to drive profitability and create better outcomes for clients. This new partnership offers our clients an integrated solution that ensures accuracy and transparency across billing and compensation while enabling them to strategically optimize their practices for sustainable growth. We’re excited to combine our consulting expertise with PureFacts’ cutting-edge technology to deliver measurable value to the market.”

JJ Jeffries, Chief Customer Officer at PureFacts, said: “At PureFacts, our mission has always been to empower wealth and asset managers with the tools they need to succeed in a complex and rapidly evolving industry. Our partnership with Capco represents a major step forward in that mission. By aligning our advanced revenue optimization platform with Capco’s proven advisory and delivery capabilities, we are giving firms the ability to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance advisor engagement and build stronger client relationships. Together, we are setting a new standard for the industry.”

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global management and technology consultancy redefining transformation across the energy and financial services industries. Capco leverages the power of AI and our deep domain expertise to help our clients move faster, make smarter decisions, and drive greater impact. Our award-winning Be Yourself at Work culture and diverse talent drive bold, forward-thinking ideas and lasting change. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About PureFacts

PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning provider of End-to-End Revenue Management solutions for the investment industry. PureFacts helps some of the largest and most recognizable wealth management, asset management and asset servicing firms manage and grow their revenues. The PureRevenue Platform enables scalable revenue management by powering the entire revenue lifecycle. With offices in Canada, the USA, and Europe, PureFacts has been recognized for its innovation and excellence including selections to the WealthTech100, AIFinTech100, and ESGFinTech100 awards. Learn more at www.purefacts.com.