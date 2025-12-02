Syncro and CyberDrain Launch Snapshot, a Free Microsoft Tenant Security Assessment for MSPs

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncro, a provider of a unified platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT teams, and CyberDrain, developer of the CyberDrain Improved Partner Portal (CIPP), today announced a jointly developed solution to simplify Microsoft 365 security assessments. This complimentary assessment offers a fast, frictionless way to audit Microsoft 365 environments and identify critical security gaps.

The tool enables MSPs and IT professionals to assess Microsoft 365 security posture in minutes using Microsoft’s security baseline recommendations and best practices. It’s a lightweight scan with no credential storage or data persistence. Users simply provide their Microsoft 365 credentials and receive a professional security report in a single-use session without introducing risk or complexity.

Designed for ease of use, the tool helps MSPs initiate meaningful conversations about security needs without technical barriers or delays. The assessment evaluates critical Microsoft 365 controls across identity, access, MFA, privileged accounts, configuration, and license optimization. It generates an executive-ready dashboard and report highlighting misconfigurations, risk exposure, and ROI-based recommendations.

The assessment supports all Microsoft 365 tenants and delivers the most complete insights in Business Premium and up environments, where advanced security and compliance controls are available for analysis.

"Every MSP I talk to says the same thing — they want fast, reliable security assessments without the friction that slows down a sales conversation,” said Rich Dean, senior director of product management at Syncro. “We listened. That’s why we partnered with CyberDrain to build Syncro Snapshot. It’s fast, secure and ready to run right away. No onboarding, no accounts, no stored data. Just run an assessment, get a clean report and start selling with confidence.”

Key Benefits

Delivers actionable Microsoft 365 security insights in minutes

Runs in a single-use, session-based scan with no credential storage and no data persistence

Evaluates Entra ID configuration, Secure Score, MFA coverage, and Global Admin governance

Delivers executive-ready reporting with ROI-driven recommendations

Provides benchmarks aligned with Microsoft Secure Score and compliance standards (GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, PCI-DSS)

Helps MSPs assess risk and identify service opportunities

Supports MSPs’ prospecting efforts and selling their services to new customers

The insights captured by the assessment can help facilitate significant improvements in risk reduction, configuration hardening, license cost savings, and compliance readiness.

“This assessment brings MSPs a simple yet powerful way to demonstrate the value of proactive security,” said Kelvin Tegelaar, founder of CyberDrain. “By combining CyberDrain’s deep Microsoft 365 expertise with Syncro’s MSP-focused platform, we’re helping partners early in the sales or presales process. Quickly identify risks, start meaningful client conversations, and deliver measurable security improvements without added complexity or heavy setup.”

By combining Syncro’s MSP-focused platform with CIPP’s specialized security framework, the joint solution empowers users with immediate insight into Microsoft 365 vulnerabilities, while streamlining onboarding and building trust from the very first interaction.

Availability

The security assessment tool is available immediately, with additional features and capabilities planned as future updates. The tool can be accessed at this URL: www.snapshot.syncromsp.com.

Webinar to Learn More

More information about the snapshot assessment can be found on Syncro’s website at syncromsp.com/platform/m365/snapshot-security-assessment. Additionally, Syncro and CyberDrain will be co-hosting a live webinar on December 12, 2025 to answer questions and offer a live demonstration of the assessment. Registration for that session is available at the following link: https://syncromsp.com/resources/new-m365-tool/

About CyberDrain

CyberDrain is the developer of the CyberDrain Improved Partner Portal (CIPP), an open-source Microsoft 365 management and security automation platform built for MSPs. CIPP enables partners to streamline multi-tenant management and improve security posture with flexible, scalable, and community-driven tools. Learn more at www.cipp.app.

About Syncro

Syncro offers the first Extended Monitoring and Management (XMM) platform purpose-built for midsized MSPs and internal IT teams. The unified platform integrates RMM (endpoint management), professional services automation (PSA), and Microsoft 365 multi-tenant management to help organizations simplify operations, strengthen security, and scale profitably.

Syncro delivers powerful automation, native AI capabilities, deep Microsoft 365 integration, and seamless support for 50+ third-party tools—enabling teams to reduce complexity, cut costs, and uncover new revenue opportunities. Its transparent per-user pricing model and commitment to continuous innovation make it an ideal solution for modern IT operations. Learn more at syncromsp.com or follow Syncro on LinkedIn.