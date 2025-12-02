Food Processors and Private Label Manufacturers Added to the Queue for Traceability Data Exchange Through the ReposiTrak Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announces the addition of food processing and private label manufacturing companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the growing traceability demands of their retail and restaurant customers.

The companies now slated to join the ReposiTrak Traceability Network include a versatile Illinois-based specialty manufacturer that excels in crafting value-added bakery items such as pretzel-dogs, gourmet flatbreads and hand-made desserts. Also in the queue is a heritage chocolate-ingredient company known for its extensive experience in chocolate sourcing and processing. Joining them is a long-established meat solutions provider, specializing in fully cooked toppings, sausage and customized formulations for pizzerias, restaurants and prepared food companies. Rounding out the group is a Colorado-based natural foods manufacturer focused on wholesome granolas and better-for-you snack bars crafted from simple, high-quality ingredients.

“Food processors and manufacturers are responsible for collecting detailed food traceability data from their ingredient suppliers and sharing it forward in the food supply chain with each of their customers, according to each customer’s unique requirements,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “It is not enough to simply have the data and a way to share it. Processors and manufacturers need a way to detect and correct errors to ensure that the data they are sending to their valued customers is as complete and accurate as possible.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware. Every traceability data file is checked using a 500+ point error detection process and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works with food manufacturers and suppliers to make corrections, so that the data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches their retail, wholesale or foodservice customers.

