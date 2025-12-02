-

Food Processors and Private Label Manufacturers Added to the Queue for Traceability Data Exchange Through the ReposiTrak Traceability Network

Food processors and manufacturers bring both ingredient suppliers and customers to the list of companies preparing for traceability data sharing with ReposiTrak

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announces the addition of food processing and private label manufacturing companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the growing traceability demands of their retail and restaurant customers.

Processors and manufacturers need a way to detect and correct errors to ensure that the data they are sending to their valued customers is as complete and accurate as possible.

Share

The companies now slated to join the ReposiTrak Traceability Network include a versatile Illinois-based specialty manufacturer that excels in crafting value-added bakery items such as pretzel-dogs, gourmet flatbreads and hand-made desserts. Also in the queue is a heritage chocolate-ingredient company known for its extensive experience in chocolate sourcing and processing. Joining them is a long-established meat solutions provider, specializing in fully cooked toppings, sausage and customized formulations for pizzerias, restaurants and prepared food companies. Rounding out the group is a Colorado-based natural foods manufacturer focused on wholesome granolas and better-for-you snack bars crafted from simple, high-quality ingredients.

“Food processors and manufacturers are responsible for collecting detailed food traceability data from their ingredient suppliers and sharing it forward in the food supply chain with each of their customers, according to each customer’s unique requirements,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “It is not enough to simply have the data and a way to share it. Processors and manufacturers need a way to detect and correct errors to ensure that the data they are sending to their valued customers is as complete and accurate as possible.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware. Every traceability data file is checked using a 500+ point error detection process and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works with food manufacturers and suppliers to make corrections, so that the data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches their retail, wholesale or foodservice customers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
John Merrill, CFO
Investor-relations@repositrak.com

Or
FNK IR
Rob Fink
646.809.4048
rob@fnkir.com

Industry:

ReposiTrak

NYSE:TRAK
Details
Headquarters: Murray, UT
CEO: Randall Fields
Employees: 67
Organization: PUB
Release Summary
Food Processors and Private Label Manufacturers Added to the Queue for Traceability Data Exchange Through the ReposiTrak Traceability Network
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
John Merrill, CFO
Investor-relations@repositrak.com

Or
FNK IR
Rob Fink
646.809.4048
rob@fnkir.com

More News From ReposiTrak

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network Extends Deeper into the Food Supply Chain as Food Manufacturers Join the Queue Preparing for Traceability

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announces the addition of food manufacturing companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the...

ReposiTrak to Host Informative Webinar for Seafood Suppliers About Food Traceability

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak: What: ReposiTrak invites seafood suppliers to an essential webinar focused on navigating the industry’s growing demands for food traceability. This timely session will outline the expectations of major retailers, wholesalers and foodservice distributors today, what’s at stake for seafood suppliers and how ReposiTrak simplifies the path to end-to-end traceability. Why It Matters: Traceability is no longer optional. Over 70 retailers, wholesalers and foodservice dis...

Produce Companies and Plant-based Meal Producers Join the Queue of 22 Preparing for Traceability Data Sharing with ReposiTrak

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announces the addition of 22 companies, including produce suppliers and plant-based meal producers, to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their...
Back to Newsroom