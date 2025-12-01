ATS Automation Inc. Welcomes Intelligent Building Systems to Family of ATS Companies

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATS Automation Inc., the premier independent, smart building controls and integration provider, announced that it has added Intelligent Building Systems, headquartered in Papillion, NE, to the ATS family of companies. This addition will enable the ATS Companies’ continued growth in Nebraska and the Midwest region of the United States while providing increased capabilities and support for national account clients.

ATS will add Intelligent Building Systems to the ATS Rocky Mountain organization within the ATS family of companies and will serve customers under the new name of ATS Rocky Mountain.

“IBS and ATS share a common set of values centered on serving customers, supporting team members, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to integrity. As we considered the long-term future of our company, the opportunity to partner with ATS proved to be a natural and strategically aligned fit,” said Howard Carson, CEO of Intelligent Building Systems.

Intelligent Building Systems is the latest organization to join the ATS family of system providers. The partnership highlights ATS’s mission to be the leader in building technologies by providing preferred and best-in-class people, engineered solutions, service support, and products in all the markets they serve.

“Welcoming Intelligent Building Systems to the ATS family enables us to immediately leverage an established team of highly skilled facility engineering professionals. This move supports ATS’s continued growth while preserving our independence in an industry experiencing rapid consolidation,” said Bradley Allen, VP of Business Development at ATS.

ATS serves clients in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Utah, Nebraska, Eastern Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and national account customers across the United States and Canada.

About ATS Automation

Established in 1986, ATS is the leading provider of energy management services, automated control systems, critical airflow solutions, facility analytics, and building systems integration. Headquartered in Renton, WA, with a local management and ownership team and the largest number of dedicated controls engineers and technicians, ATS can easily support any size project regardless of its complexity. ATS prides itself on always doing the right thing, which has built a strong, trusting relationship with clients.