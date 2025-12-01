AppDirect and Tackle.io to Unite to Extend Leadership in B2B Subscription Commerce with Native Hyperscaler Marketplace Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppDirect, the world’s leading B2B subscription commerce platform, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Tackle, the preeminent cloud go-to-market platform. Tackle empowers software vendors to effortlessly list, sell, and manage products across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and other leading marketplaces—supporting over $20B in cloud marketplace transactions. With AppDirect and Tackle uniting, every route to market—direct, channel, and now hyperscaler marketplaces—will be integrated into one single platform. The companies expect to close the acquisition within 7 days or less.

As highlighted in Tackle's 2025 State of Cloud GTM Report, cloud marketplace revenue is projected to surge from 20% to 32% of total B2B software revenue in the coming year, a 60% increase that underscores the critical importance of this combination. The AWS Marketplace is a strategic destination for many B2B buyers to find the solutions they need for their business. Having the ability to integrate AWS, Microsoft, and Google alongside AppDirect’s ecosystem of marketplaces and technology advisors provides a consolidated approach to integrate once and syndicate across multiple routes to market.

Founded in 2016 and backed by industry leaders including Andreessen Horowitz and Bessemer Venture Partners, Tackle has redefined how independent software vendors (ISVs) unlock new revenue streams through cloud marketplaces. Tackle’s cloud go-to-market strategy includes their marketplace with frictionless listing syndication and integrated billing, cloud co-sell programs, and cloud buyer intent data that enable ISVs to become transactable across multiple clouds, transforming go-to-market complexity into streamlined, scalable opportunity.

By joining forces with Tackle, AppDirect closes the go-to-market loop for technology providers—offering a turnkey solution for hyperscaler marketplace listings, deep co-sell automations with cloud alliance teams, and unified commerce management across all core routes to market. This move follows AppDirect’s recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2024 report and positions AppDirect to provide a true end-to-end platform—backed by a global network of over 14,000 technology advisors and partners.

“Our vision is to be the number one subscription commerce platform for buying, selling, and managing technology,” said Nicolas Desmarais, Chairman and CEO of AppDirect. “With the addition of Tackle, we’re delivering on that promise—empowering our providers with turnkey cloud distribution, native billing, and unified analytics for every go-to-market channel, all in one place.”

Upon closing, this acquisition brings immediate, tangible benefits to both AppDirect and Tackle customers, specifically:

Tackle ISVs: Continuity for existing Tackle marketplace listings and private-offer workflows, plus optional distribution into AppDirect-powered storefronts to expand reach and the ability to launch their own white-labelled marketplace.

Marketplace operators: Access to an expanded catalog of technology services for syndication.

Advisors and channel partners: More paths to support channel-assisted marketplace deals with unified billing and payouts.

Cloud providers: Global partner for distribution that provides cleaner, programmatic co-sell and transacting motions and global cloud go-to-market support for all partner types.

“We knew the cloud would change the way software was bought and sold and have been blown away by the continued acceleration in the cloud go-to-market being driven by AI. The synergies between Tackle and AppDirect provide a natural next step to accelerate growth for our customers,” said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle. “Together with AppDirect, ISVs get the best of both worlds: hyperscaler marketplace scale plus AppDirect-powered storefronts and channel reach—with co-sell, private offers, and billing that just works.”

Together, AppDirect and Tackle are redefining how technology is bought and sold. For more information about how the combined platform can power your business’s cloud go-to-market strategy, visit AppDirect and Tackle unite.

About AppDirect

AppDirect is a B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 14,000 advisors and 16 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth and success. For more information, visit appdirect.com, devs.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Tackle

Tackle.io is the leading Cloud GTM platform, enabling organizations to generate, manage, and grow cloud marketplace revenue. Backed by a team of 150 experts, Tackle offers the technology, services, and strategic guidance trusted by hundreds of companies—including Salesforce, Redgate, CrowdStrike—to streamline their Cloud GTM operations and maximize cloud partnerships.