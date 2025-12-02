Paradym Solutions and BDSA Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Analytics, Collaboration, and Client Growth in the Cannabis Industry

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paradym Solutions aka Paradymdata.com, a leader in data-driven strategy and advanced analytics, and BDSA, the industry’s most trusted source for cannabis market data, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing analytical capabilities, improving customer service, and driving client growth across the rapidly evolving cannabis sector.

This collaboration is focused on integrating Paradym's sophisticated solutions with BDSA’s comprehensive market data. The partnership will empower BDSA clients—including cannabis brands, retailers, and producers—to transform rich datasets into a new standard of deeper strategic application of insights and streamlined reporting, setting a precedent for data management in the industry.

The partnership will enable a collaboration between the two companies to offer:

• Enhanced Analytics: Utilizing Paradym’s cutting edge capabilities to generate sophisticated, real-time insights by unifying BDSA and internal data.

• Elevated Client Guidance: Providing clients with seamless access to data analysis tools for quick and actionable decision-making.

• Collaborative Growth: Working together to develop future metrics and reporting methods that align the cannabis industry with the analytical rigor of mature Consumer Package Goods (CPG) markets.

• Customized Insights Reporting: Delivering easy-to-use, downloadable reports (presentation slides and spreadsheets) that capture data alongside insights for next level actionability.

"This strategic partnership is a major step toward establishing an entirely new data ecosystem for the cannabis industry," said Noah Knapp, Co-Founder at Paradym Solutions. "We are focused on helping companies in the cannabis industry move beyond static reporting. By combining BDSA's gold-standard market data with our advanced semantic AI, we are creating the foundation for what will become the standardized reporting metrics and attributes needed to accelerate the industry's progress, mirroring the best practices of CPG."

"We are thrilled to partner with Paradym Solutions to enhance the value we deliver to our clients," said Leah Spokojny, CRO at BDSA. “At BDSA, we’re relentless about helping clients turn data into real business outcomes. The greatest impact happens when teams combine consistent internal reporting and decision-making with our comprehensive market intelligence. Many organizations can’t support this level of analytics alone, which is where Paradym excels. Our partnership reinforces our commitment to giving companies every advantage to compete, differentiate, and win.”

About Paradym Solutions

Paradym Solutions aka Paradymdata.com is a consulting and technology firm focused on transforming business performance through data-driven strategies in sales, operations, marketing, and supply chain management. Leveraging decades of experience in CPG and advanced AI technology, Paradym provides customized solutions that empower businesses with cutting-edge analytical tools and actionable insights.

About BDSA

BDSA is the industry’s most trusted source for comprehensive data and intelligence on the global cannabis market. With solutions spanning sales trends, e-commerce menu tracking, consumer insights, and market forecasting, BDSA equips brands, dispensaries, investors, and CPG companies with the data, insights, and clarity needed to drive profitable decisions, increase sales, streamline operations, reduce innovation risk, and accelerate strategic growth.