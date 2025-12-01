Algolia Integration with Amazon Bedrock, Unlocking the Next Generation of AI Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on a fruitful six-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Algolia today announced an integration between its developer-first search and discovery platform and Amazon Bedrock, enabling teams of any size to build, scale, and operate generative and agentic AI applications with unprecedented simplicity, security, and speed.

A Vision for Developers

Algolia is making it intuitive and cost-effective to weave generative and agentic AI into everyday workflows, search experiences, and customer-facing applications.

Bharat Guruprakash, Chief Product Officer at Algolia, said: “What excites me most about this collaboration is not simply the technology, but the clarity it brings to developers. By combining Algolia’s expertise in retrieval and relevance with the depth and flexibility of Amazon Bedrock, we’re removing layers of friction. Developers can focus on building experiences rather than managing complexity. This is AI as it should be: elegant, powerful, and available.”

Choice Without Complexity

With Amazon Bedrock, developers can choose from a wide selection of industry-leading foundation models from leading AI providers—including AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Mistral AI, OpenAI, Stability AI, and more—allowing developers to choose the right model for their performance, cost, and compliance needs.

For Algolia AI Search customers, the integration with Amazon Bedrock transforms search into the foundation for advanced generative AI experiences, delivering powerful capabilities without the need for additional vendors, complex infrastructure, or lengthy development cycles. The integration also enables faster time-to-value, richer AI-driven applications, streamlined procurement, and reduced operational overhead.

Simplifying Costs and Procurement for Developers

Additionally, with Algolia’s pay-as-you-go pricing plans available in AWS Marketplace, traditional barriers and complexities are removed. With this new integration, users can consolidate Algolia usage costs under their existing AWS spend, streamlining financial management and enabling the use of existing cloud-committed spend to fund solutions from their trusted providers. This simplified procurement process reduces administrative overhead and speeds up implementation. With the Algolia and Amazon Bedrock integration, the tools are fully aligned, allowing builders the freedom to invent the future.

Empowering Builders Everywhere

This collaboration underscores Algolia’s philosophy that technology should fade gracefully into the background, amplifying human creativity rather than obstructing it. Developers using Algolia with Amazon Bedrock can:

Access a broad selection of models from top AI companies, fully managed and production-ready

Scale seamlessly from prototype to enterprise deployment with pay-as-you-go flexibility

Build responsibly with built-in safeguards, data security, and cost-optimization features

Focus on experience while Amazon Bedrock and Algolia handle the infrastructure and orchestration

For developers, this is less about managing complex machine learning pipelines and more about building practical, impactful applications—where AI is not an add-on, but a core foundation.

Algolia Attends AWS re:Invent

Algolia will be present at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas (Dec 1-4, 2025) at booth #724.

About Algolia

Algolia is the leading AI search engine, serving over 18,000 businesses and millions of developers globally. Renowned for its user-friendly API-First platform and the fastest AI search technology, Algolia is the largest hosted search engine, trusted by businesses and developers for 1.75 trillion searches per year. Backed by a decade of innovation, expertise, and growth, Algolia continuously redefines the search landscape with its commitment to user-friendly solutions, significant scalability, and unmatched speed. Learn more: www.algolia.com