-

Atkore Inc. Announces Sale of Tectron Tube Product Line and Manufacturing Facility

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced the sale of its Tectron mechanical tube product line and associated manufacturing facility to Lock Joint Tube, a manufacturer of mechanical and structural grade steel tubing.

Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO, noted, “The sale of Tectron Mechanical Steel Tubing and its facility is another action Atkore is taking as part of our review of strategic alternatives to enhance focus on our electrical infrastructure portfolio and deliver greater value to shareholders. We’re pleased to have worked with Lock Joint Tube on this sale, as they assume ownership of the facility and continue serving mechanical tube customers and end markets with this particular product line.”

Located in De Pere, Wisconsin, the Tectron mechanical tube facility manufactures a variety of different shapes and wall thicknesses for use in mechanical applications, such as agricultural equipment, conveyors, off road vehicles, and lawn and gardening equipment.

Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,400 employees and $2.9B in sales in fiscal year 2025, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Atkore intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.atkore.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, media broadcasts, and webcasts.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Lisa Winter
Vice President - Communications
708-225-2453
AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:
Matthew Kline
Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations
708-225-2116
Investors@atkore.com

Industry:

Atkore Inc.

NYSE:ATKR
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Lisa Winter
Vice President - Communications
708-225-2453
AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:
Matthew Kline
Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations
708-225-2116
Investors@atkore.com

More News From Atkore Inc.

Atkore Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company” or “Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) announced earnings for its fiscal 2025 full year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2025 (“fourth quarter”). “Atkore achieved Net Sales of $2.9 billion in fiscal 2025 and grew organic volume for the third consecutive year,” said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. “We returned cash to shareholders by deploying $144 million towards share repurchases and dividend payments. We also took st...

Atkore Expands Scope of Strategic Alternatives Review to Maximize Shareholder Value

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (“Atkore” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has expanded the scope of its previously announced review of strategic alternatives to include assets outside of its core electrical infrastructure portfolio. As part of this expanded review, the Board and management team will consider a broader range of alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including, among other things, a potential sale or merger...

Atkore Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock payable on December 17, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 5, 2025. About Atkore Inc. Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, t...
Back to Newsroom