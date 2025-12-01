Atkore Inc. Announces Sale of Tectron Tube Product Line and Manufacturing Facility

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced the sale of its Tectron mechanical tube product line and associated manufacturing facility to Lock Joint Tube, a manufacturer of mechanical and structural grade steel tubing.

Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO, noted, “The sale of Tectron Mechanical Steel Tubing and its facility is another action Atkore is taking as part of our review of strategic alternatives to enhance focus on our electrical infrastructure portfolio and deliver greater value to shareholders. We’re pleased to have worked with Lock Joint Tube on this sale, as they assume ownership of the facility and continue serving mechanical tube customers and end markets with this particular product line.”

Located in De Pere, Wisconsin, the Tectron mechanical tube facility manufactures a variety of different shapes and wall thicknesses for use in mechanical applications, such as agricultural equipment, conveyors, off road vehicles, and lawn and gardening equipment.

Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,400 employees and $2.9B in sales in fiscal year 2025, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Atkore intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.atkore.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, media broadcasts, and webcasts.