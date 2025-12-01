Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) Expands Statewide Digital Innovation Initiatives with Provi Integration

COLUMBUS, Ohio & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) and Provi announced a strategic integration with the OHLQ’s on-premise ordering software, Wholesale Cloud, to meet the evolving needs of on-premise retailers throughout Ohio. Through this collaboration, Provi becomes the first B2B platform to integrate with OHLQ’s wholesale system, allowing on-premise retailers to seamlessly place high-proof spirits orders to Contract Liquor Agencies using Provi’s online marketplace, alongside beer and wine orders.

Since launching its wholesale portal, which allows active permit holders to submit high-proof orders online to Ohio Contract Liquor Agencies, OHLQ has steadily expanded its digital capabilities. The integration with Provi, the largest B2B marketplace for beverage alcohol, adds another convenient option for on-premise retailers. It enables them to manage their total beverage alcohol purchasing, including high-proof spirits orders, within a single, intuitive platform.

“Innovation is essential to creating a business-friendly environment for our permit holders and giving them the convenience they need to manage daily operations,” said Jacqueline DeGonova, Superintendent, Ohio Division of Liquor Control. “This integration with Provi reflects our commitment to enhancing ordering efficiencies and supporting the continued success of our state’s beverage alcohol industry.”

OHLQ, a collaboration between the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control (DOLC) and JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS), was established to use the profits from the sale of high-proof liquor in Ohio to fund job creation and bring new capital investment to the state. Provi has demonstrated success in beer and wine orders in Ohio and anticipates that this new high-proof offering will build on that momentum.

“We are grateful to the Ohio Department of Commerce and JobsOhio Beverage System for their progressive approach in advancing the beverage industry through digital innovation,” said Taylor Katzman, Founder and CEO, Provi. “Provi and OHLQ share a similar mindset in how the integration of digital tools can create a positive impact across every tier. This partnership is an illustration of those efforts, and we look forward to continuing to support Agency stores, distributors, and retailers in Ohio.”

The integration connects OHLQ’s Wholesale Cloud system directly with Provi’s platform, providing retailers with access to OHLQ’s portfolio of products, including real-time inventory and pricing information. High-proof spirits orders placed through Provi are automatically routed to the OHLQ wholesale portal and forwarded to Ohio Contract Liquor Agencies for fulfillment.

To access OHLQ’s portfolio on Provi, permitted Ohio on-premise establishments can sign up for Provi at www.provi.com/gooh.

About Ohio Liquor

Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) is a partnership between the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control (DOLC) and JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS), formed to use the profits from the sale of high-proof liquor in Ohio to fund job creation and bring new capital investment to the state. The Division selects and prices products and manages the sale of liquor in Ohio. JOBS supplies the products to OHLQ stores and owns the profits from the sale of all high-proof liquor in the state. JOBS uses these profits—not taxes—to provide stable and dedicated funding for JobsOhio, a private nonprofit corporation dedicated to Ohio’s economic development. Privately owned OHLQ stores (sometimes referred to as Contract or State Liquor Agencies) contract with OHLQ to sell high-proof liquor on consignment.

About Provi

Provi is the largest B2B marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers in a single digital hub. With solutions designed to enhance visibility, streamline operations, and uphold compliance, Provi serves as a trusted partner across the three-tier system. Provi also operates SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning online publication providing news, insights, and analysis of the beverage alcohol trade.