Sunflower Bank Announces Partnership With VerityPay to Enhance B2C Payments

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunflower Bank, an $8.5 billion financial institution headquartered in Dallas, is proud to announce its partnership with VerityPay, a leading provider of secure B2C digital payment solutions. This collaboration brings cutting-edge payment technology to Sunflower Bank’s customers, offering fast, flexible, and secure digital payment options designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers.

Sunflower Bank delivers relationship-driven banking services with local decision-making across Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. Its national lines of business include specialty commercial and treasury management services, as well as a mortgage lending platform with capabilities in 43 states.

Through this enterprise partnership, Sunflower Bank’s business customers gain access to VerityPay’s innovative, patented platform, which enables businesses to send payments directly to consumers via SMS text message in as little as 90 seconds, without requiring an app download. This eliminates the complexity and cost of traditional methods like paper checks and prepaid cards. The B2C payment platform is now offered through Sunflower Bank’s suite of Treasury Management services, which focus on secure electronic payment capabilities, streamlined transactions, fraud reduction, and enhanced operational efficiency.

“We’re excited to partner with VerityPay to offer our customers fast, accessible digital payment solutions,” said Layne Nunes, Senior Vice President and Treasury Management Director at Sunflower Bank. “Their innovative technology and easy-to-use platform give our customers the flexibility to send funds securely and seamlessly, right at their fingertips.”

Together, Sunflower Bank and VerityPay are redefining how financial institutions approach disbursements, delivering faster, smarter, and more secure payments through one of the most universal communication channels available today: text message.

“This powerful partnership between VerityPay’s patented payment technology and Sunflower Bank’s robust Treasury Management services makes it easy for business clients to send refunds, claims, and other consumer payments instantly by text message,” said Bob Bowdon, Founder and CEO of VerityPay. “Together, we’re replacing slow, costly paper checks with fast, secure, and trackable digital payouts—directly through the bank’s platform.”

About Sunflower Bank

With $8.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, bank headquarters in Dallas, TX, 71 licensed branches in seven states, and mortgage capabilities in 43 states, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives. FirstSun Capital Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSUN) is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A. and is headquartered in Denver, CO. First National 1870 is a division of Sunflower Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

To learn more, visit: SunflowerBank.com

About VerityPay

VerityPay is a business-to-consumer payment technology platform that allows organizations to deliver payments directly to customers via SMS text. Trusted across industries such as insurance, property management, finance, and legal services, VerityPay helps companies save time, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction with a simple, secure, and scalable payment solution.

To learn more, visit: www.veritypay.com