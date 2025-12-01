vFunction Achieves the AWS Resilience Competency

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--vFunction®, the pioneer in powering GenAI architectural modernization, transforming complex apps into cloud-native systems, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Software Competency in the Resilience Design category. This specialization recognizes vFunction as an AWS Partner that provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture using AWS Resilience Services. As each customer and their critical workloads have unique availability requirements, AWS Resilience Competency Partners provide tailored guidance and solutions to achieve the highest system uptime needs. Trust in AWS Resilience Competency Partners to deliver top-notch services that meet your organization's resilience needs in today's dynamic business landscape.

Organizations must plan for and expect system failures, and design their systems to withstand and recover from failures with minimal impact to end users. Share

Complex systems are susceptible to a variety of failures, both small and large, throughout their lifespan, including code deployment issues, infrastructure problems, data and state failures, and natural disasters. As a result, organizations must plan for and expect system failures, and design their systems to withstand and recover from failures with minimal impact to end users. Remote teams, distributed systems, and frequent releases further highlight the need for increased resilience in today's business environment.

Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency in the Design category differentiates vFunction as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers’ resilience goals. vFunction is equipped to handle resilience-related application challenges, especially as expectations from customers shift towards an ‘always on, always available’ mindset. It’s important for organizations to expect and plan for system failures and design workloads to recover from failure in a way that minimally impacts their end users. Additionally, when onboarding critical workloads to the cloud, such as online banking, stock-trading, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) or online sales platforms, higher uptime requirements have become a minimal requirement. AWS Resilience Competency Partner vFunction provides software that is validated by AWS experts in the Design category. This standardized approach allows customers to achieve their resilience goals in the cloud with the expert assistance of AWS Resilience Competency Partners.

“vFunction is proud to achieve the AWS Resilience Competency,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO of vFunction. “In sectors where resilience is mission-critical, our platform enables GenAI modernization to transform complex apps into cloud-native, resilient systems. By designing resilience into the architecture itself, organizations can adapt to constant change, prepare for unexpected failure, and recover quickly, ensuring their systems remain available, performant, and ready for what’s next.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

“With over a trillion annual transactions flowing through our platforms, resilience is non-negotiable for a leading UK insurtech like CDL,” said Matthew Eisengruber, Head of Architecture at CDL. “vFunction provided deep visibility into the architecture and behavior of our most complex systems, allowing us to modernize intelligently and build a more resilient cloud-native foundation on AWS.”

vFunction® is the pioneer in powering GenAI architectural modernization, transforming complex apps into cloud-native systems. Built to solve one of the toughest challenges in software today, vFunction enables code assistants to turn Java and .NET monoliths into modular, microservices-based applications—at least 15× faster than traditional approaches. vFunction also supports the architectural modernization of complex distributed systems. Global system integrators and top cloud providers partner with vFunction to help leading companies like Intesa Sanpaolo, CDL, and Trend Micro modernize their applications—accelerating innovation and amplifying business impact. vFunction is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, with offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.vFunction.com.

