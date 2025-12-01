Simbian to Provide AI SOC Solutions to SB C&S Corp.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simbian®, building Superintelligence for Security Operations, and SB C&S Corp., a SoftBank company, today announced they have signed their first distributor agreement in Japan, enabling SB C&S to start handling the Simbian AI SOC Agent and other Simbian products for autonomous security operations. The two companies will promote the advancement and improvement of security operations for Japanese companies through the spread of AI-enabled next-generation security operation centers (SOCs).

As security attackers rapidly expand their use of AI, cyber threats for companies continue to increase in both quantity and quality. For many organizations, existing security measures are unable to adequately address these threats. Medium-sized and large companies are required to analyze huge amounts of security data and speed up incident response in an increasingly complex security environment, while facing a serious shortage of security personnel. The SOC, which constantly monitors and analyzes security information inside and outside the company, is essential for responding quickly to threats and minimizing damage. However, the limited availability of skilled analysts and high operational workloads make it difficult to implement and maintain a SOC.

Against this backdrop, SB C&S is launching the Simbian AI SOC Agent in Japan to support AI-based autonomous security operations. Simbian provides autonomous AI agents specialized for different security tasks, such as SOC operations, threat hunting, and penetration testing, in a unified architecture that allows these agents to work together to support stronger security operations.

With the introduction of Simbian, customers can expect to solve the following problems:

Alleviating the shortage of skilled security personnel

Improving the speed and quality of incident response at a reduced operational cost

Enabling next-generation SOC architectures

Extending SOC coverage to 100% of security alerts

Expanding the capabilities of in-house security teams

SB C&S and Simbian will jointly promote the delivery of robust SOC and security operations by leveraging AI technology.

Solution Features

1) Autonomous and multi-agent suite configuration

Simbian’s unified architecture ensures that multiple autonomous AIs work together as a team to achieve a common goal. In addition to AI agents specializing in a single incident response, the architecture supports AI agents with specializations such as AI threat hunting and AI penetration testing. Agents share information through a common data layer, the Simbian Context Lake, to enable optimal, autonomous operations.

2) Orchestrated and optimized LLMs

The Simbian AI SOC agent orchestrates its work across multiple leading LLMs to select and combine the most suitable models to respond to each request. In addition, a separate Trusted LLM layer prevents hallucinations and protects confidential information while verifying LLM output, ensuring safety of operations.

3) Full visibility of AI agent decisions and actions

While autonomous AI decision-making processes are often “black boxes,” the Simbian AI SOC agent is designed to provide complete visibility into the AI “thought process” and “execution log” in an easy-to-understand graphical structure. This allows operators and analysts to “coach” the AI agent and tune its decision logic. This design combines transparency and control.

4) Multi-tenant support and on-premises support

Multi-tenant support enables centralized management of multiple environments for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and global enterprises. Support for on-premises deployment, including connecting LLMs and data processing layers, provides flexibility for organizations that prioritize confidentiality and legal compliance.

5) Comprehensive support for the Japan market

Following its entry into the Japan market this spring, Simbian is now offering SaaS running on data centers in Japan, enterprise-level services specifically for the Japan market, a fully localized Japanese-language UI, and expanded technical support. Local support allows local customers to use the solution with confidence.

Executive Quote: Hiroaki Yamana, General Manager, Network & Security Promotion Division, ICT Business Division, SB C&S Corp.

“SB C&S Corp. is pleased to welcome Simbian’s products to automate and enhance innovative security operations using AI technology. In recent years, as attackers have increasingly used AI, corporate security operations have become increasingly complex and the shortage of human resources has become a serious issue. Simbian’s autonomous AI agent is an innovative solution that analyzes and responds to vast amounts of alerts with high accuracy, simultaneously improving the efficiency and sophistication of SOC operations. SB C&S will leverage its sales network and technical support capabilities to support domestic companies in strengthening their security postures and building sustainable operating models together with Simbian.”

Executive Quote: Kosuke Ito, Japan Country Manager, Simbian, Inc.

“Simbian is honored to welcome SB C&S as its first distributor in Japan. As a core company within the SoftBank Group, which upholds the vision of realizing ASI (Artificial Super Intelligence) and accelerating the evolution of humanity, SB C&S plays a leading role in bringing innovative technologies to Japan ahead of others. We firmly believe that their leadership in the security industry naturally complements Simbian’s mission to redefine how enterprises protect themselves against AI-armed adversaries.”

About SB C&S Corp.

SB C&S inherited the IT distribution business, which is where it all began for the SoftBank Group, and continues to swiftly generate new business models in response to changes in the market environment. For corporate clients, we provide product solutions by leveraging advanced technologies, including cloud computing and artificial intelligence, through the largest sales network in the country. For consumers, we harness our own planning and development capabilities to expand a product lineup that consists of everything from software and mobile accessories to IoT products and services. For more information, see https://cas.softbank.jp/.

About Simbian

Simbian, building Superintelligence for Security Operations, offers AI Agents that work like virtual employees and autonomously complete a variety of security tasks with precision and efficiency. The company is venture backed and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.simbian.ai.

Simbian is a registered trademark of Simbian. SoftBank and the SoftBank name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SoftBank Group Corp. in Japan and other countries. Other company names and product and service names mentioned in this notice are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.