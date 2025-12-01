Greater Manchester Police Selects Mark43 to Deliver New Records Management System

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has selected Mark43 to deliver its new Records Management System (RMS) following a rigorous procurement process. The new system will replace GMP’s current platform and provide enhanced support to officers and staff in their daily work. Mark43 will collaborate closely with GMP leadership, police officers, and staff to ensure the system is tailored to the force’s operational needs and delivers lasting benefits to the public.

Mark43 RMS is a secure, cloud-native platform designed to streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure critical information is accessible when and where it is needed. Already trusted by police forces across the United States and the United Kingdom, the system provides the scalability and resilience required for modern policing.

Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43, said: “We are honored to have been selected by Greater Manchester Police to deliver this mission-critical system. This milestone reflects the UK’s commitment to cloud-native tools to support police, and we are excited to move forward in partnership with GMP to help officers and staff spend more time in the community, where they are needed most.”

Matt Polega, Co-Founder, President, and Managing Director, Mark43 UK said: “This partnership underscores our dedication to providing reliable, modern technology to UK policing. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Greater Manchester Police to ensure the system meets the unique needs of officers and staff and strengthens the force’s ability to deliver for the public.”

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to public safety, helping policing and emergency services work faster, smarter, and keep communities safer. Its integrated Records Management, Command & Control, and Data Analytics solutions form a unified, real-time platform that streamlines workflows and improves response times. Trusted by more than 300 agencies across the UK and U.S., Mark43’s cloud-native platform equips public safety professionals with innovative tools, AI capabilities, and a robust cybersecurity foundation to help agencies meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Visit www.mark43.com