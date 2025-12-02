WRITER and AWS Team Up to Make Enterprise Agents More Scalable and Secure

SAN FRANCISCO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that WRITER, a leader in agentic AI for the enterprise, is providing customers with direct access to Amazon Bedrock, making guardrails and models from leading providers available in WRITER’s enterprise agent platform. WRITER also unveiled a state-of-the-art agent supervision and orchestration suite that establishes a new control center for enterprise AI. The new capabilities give WRITER’s enterprise customers the power to democratize agent building without compromising on security, with enterprise-wide supervision, observability, and granular control built natively into every layer of the platform.

Beginning today, WRITER’s native integration with Amazon Bedrock gives customers the flexibility to deploy a wide variety of leading models, including custom trained models built by an enterprise, directly into WRITER’s enterprise agent platform. Models hosted in Amazon Bedrock can now be used within WRITER’s prebuilt or custom agents, powering real enterprise workflows without additional setup.

Using WRITER’s no-code and pro-code development tools, teams can build new AI agents with any of the models available on Amazon Bedrock, alongside WRITER’s Palmyra family of enterprise-grade LLMs, all under the same governance and observability framework. Amazon Bedrock Guardrails and WRITER’s observability tools now connect seamlessly within WRITER’s AI Studio, giving joint customers enterprise-grade scalability, security, and interoperability. This unified approach gives organizations end-to-end governance over their entire agent environment—no matter which models or tools they choose to use.

“At Vanguard, trust and responsibility are at the heart of our business,” said Vanguard CIO Nitin Tandon. “We leverage WRITER’s Palmyra-powered agents, integrated with AWS, to strengthen our workflows. We’re excited about the ongoing control and security innovation from WRITER and AWS to further enable our mission to give investors the best chance for investment success.”

Additionally, WRITER’s new supervision suite bridges the trust gap by giving IT full visibility and control throughout the agent lifecycle—from approving agents before deployment to continuously supervising them in production. Capabilities include detailed visibility into user and agent behaviors to support issue detection, analysis, and compliance; centralized agent approval and global guardrails to prevent misuse and protect sensitive data at scale; and interoperability with popular observability, guardrails, and security platforms.

These critical controls are available directly within WRITER’s AI Studio, where agents are also built, deployed, and managed. By bringing together IT and business users in the same connected environment, WRITER ensures every agent, workflow, and approval remains compliant and visible in real time—without slowing teams down. For CIOs, these capabilities offer full visibility, interoperability with existing observability and security tools, and reduced vendor sprawl.

“The biggest barrier to democratizing agents in the enterprise is trust,” said WRITER CEO and Co-founder May Habib. “CIOs need to know they can unleash business innovation without losing control. By expanding our supervision capabilities and deepening our relationship with AWS, we're delivering a new control center for enterprise AI—a secure, interoperable platform where our customers like Vanguard, Qualcomm, and AstraZeneca can build and scale with complete confidence.”

“Building effective agents requires access to both powerful models and secure infrastructure," said Nishant Mehta, vice president of Compute Services at AWS. “Our expanded collaboration with WRITER fully leverages the choice of models available on Amazon Bedrock while providing the security and control that enterprises expect from AWS. This enables organizations to deploy agents on WRITER’s platform with complete visibility and trust, ultimately accelerating production.”

“WRITER’s work with AWS builds on years of collaboration, from LLM innovation on Amazon SageMaker HyperPod to delivering enterprise-grade AI infrastructure," said Waseem AlShikh, CTO and Co-founder of WRITER. "Their secure, scalable approach provides the model flexibility our customers want, backed by the foundation they demand: robust security, predictable performance, and true governance. This is what allows organizations to move beyond endless experimentation and confidently deploy AI solutions that deliver measurable business value."

Learn more about how WRITER is building a foundation of trust for enterprise AI with AWS on WRITER’s blog.

About WRITER

WRITER is where the world’s leading enterprises orchestrate AI-powered work. With WRITER’s end-to-end platform, teams can build, activate, and supervise AI agents that are grounded in their company’s data and fueled by WRITER’s enterprise-grade LLMs. From faster product launches to deeper financial research to better clinical trials, companies are quickly transforming their most important business processes for the AI era in partnership with WRITER. Founded in 2020, WRITER delivers unmatched ROI for hundreds of customers like Accenture, Prudential, Marriott, Uber, and Vanguard and is backed by investors including Premji Invest, Radical Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, Insight Partners, Balderton, B Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Adobe Ventures, Citi Ventures, IBM Ventures, WndrCo, and others. Learn more at WRITER.com.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.