Tulio Health Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Fasten Health to Enhance Patient-Controlled Medical Record Access

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tulio Health Technologies is pleased to announce a new partnership with Fasten Health, a leader in patient-authorized medical-record aggregation and interoperability.

Fasten Health’s Fasten Connect API provides secure access to clinical and claims data from more than 50,000 U.S. healthcare organizations — across all major EHR platforms — through a modern, streamlined integration.

By integrating Fasten Connect into the CareCapture platform, Tulio Health Technologies will enable patients and their trusted caregivers to:

Seamlessly bring together their healthcare history from any participating health system into one unified experience.

Eliminate traditional barriers to accessing records, such as navigating multiple patient portals or waiting for manual record transfers.

Maintain full control over what information is shared, when, and with whom — using secure, patient-authorized connections.

This partnership positions CareCapture as a truly EHR-agnostic patient platform — a single place where patients can view, understand, and share their healthcare history in a clear, accessible format, regardless of where they receive their care. Patients and caregivers will no longer be limited by fragmented systems or incompatible portals; instead, CareCapture becomes the connective layer that makes the healthcare journey easier to navigate.

“Partnering with Fasten Health strengthens our mission to improve care clarity, patient engagement, and trust,” said Dr. Will Strimel, President of Tulio Health Technologies. “By giving patients the ability to unify their healthcare records within CareCapture, we help them make sense of their care, stay informed between visits, and share accurate information with the people who support them.”

This collaboration is a key step in Tulio Health Technologies’ broader strategy to reduce fragmented care, support caregivers, and deliver a privacy-forward Engagement Intelligence Platform for health systems, ACOs, senior-care providers, and patients nationwide.

About Tulio Health Technologies

Tulio Health Technologies is the creator of CareCapture, a patient-engagement platform that transforms medical visits into clear, accessible summaries, supports multilingual care understanding, and delivers personalized, condition-specific health information. CareCapture reduces the confusion and cost of fragmented healthcare while giving enterprise partners a new channel to understand and support their patient populations.

About Fasten Health

Fasten Health provides a unified medical-record API that allows developers and organizations to securely access patient-authorized medical records across tens of thousands of U.S. health systems. Their technology empowers patients with full control over their health information and enables more connected, responsive healthcare experiences.