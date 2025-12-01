-

KBRA Assigns A+ Rating, Stable Outlook to Chicago O'Hare International Airport General Airport Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2025C (non-AMT) and Series 2025D (non-AMT)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns an A+ long-term rating to the City of Chicago, Illinois Chicago O'Hare International Airport General Airport Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (GARBs) Series 2025C (non-AMT) and Series 2025D (non-AMT). Concurrently KBRA affirms the long-term A+ rating on the City's approximately $10.8 billion of currently outstanding GARBs. The outlook is Stable.

Proceeds of the Series 2025C and 2025D bonds will be used to refund certain Outstanding Senior Lien Bonds, repurchase and cancel by means of a tender offer other Outstanding Senior Lien Bonds, fund a required deposit to the debt service reserve fund, pay costs of issuance, and pay the premium for a municipal bond insurance policy.

The GARBs are secured by a first lien pledge of Net Revenues derived from the operations of O'Hare and certain funds and accounts maintained under the Senior Lien Indenture. O'Hare is owned by the City of Chicago (the City) and operated by the Chicago Department of Airports.

Key Credit Considerations

Credit Positives

  • Strong, diverse, expansive air trade area supporting origination and destination (O&D) activity and the nation’s largest dual-hub.
  • Adequate debt service coverage and sound liquidity, underpinned by a residual based airline use and lease agreement.
  • The expected efficiency, capacity and competitive benefits of successfully completing ORDNext capital improvement program.

Credit Challenges

  • Relatively low (27%) level of ORDNext program financing currently secured, exposing the City to various financing and execution risks.
  • Exceptionally high ($19.8 billion, CY 2031) pro-forma leverage, largely driven by ORDNext, and projected, very high airline costs.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Sustained growth in passenger activity and related revenues leading to materially lower airline costs.
  • Moderating leverage metrics through amortization of existing debt load and/or limited future issuance.

For Downgrade

  • Issuance of GARBs beyond what is currently contemplated leading to diminished financial flexibility.
  • While unlikely, a sustained loss in passenger volume and revenues due to an airline de-hubbing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

