KBRA Assigns A+ Rating, Stable Outlook to Chicago O'Hare International Airport General Airport Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2025C (non-AMT) and Series 2025D (non-AMT)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns an A+ long-term rating to the City of Chicago, Illinois Chicago O'Hare International Airport General Airport Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (GARBs) Series 2025C (non-AMT) and Series 2025D (non-AMT). Concurrently KBRA affirms the long-term A+ rating on the City's approximately $10.8 billion of currently outstanding GARBs. The outlook is Stable.

Proceeds of the Series 2025C and 2025D bonds will be used to refund certain Outstanding Senior Lien Bonds, repurchase and cancel by means of a tender offer other Outstanding Senior Lien Bonds, fund a required deposit to the debt service reserve fund, pay costs of issuance, and pay the premium for a municipal bond insurance policy.

The GARBs are secured by a first lien pledge of Net Revenues derived from the operations of O'Hare and certain funds and accounts maintained under the Senior Lien Indenture. O'Hare is owned by the City of Chicago (the City) and operated by the Chicago Department of Airports.

Key Credit Considerations

Credit Positives

Strong, diverse, expansive air trade area supporting origination and destination (O&D) activity and the nation’s largest dual-hub.

Adequate debt service coverage and sound liquidity, underpinned by a residual based airline use and lease agreement.

The expected efficiency, capacity and competitive benefits of successfully completing ORDNext capital improvement program.

Credit Challenges

Relatively low (27%) level of ORDNext program financing currently secured, exposing the City to various financing and execution risks.

Exceptionally high ($19.8 billion, CY 2031) pro-forma leverage, largely driven by ORDNext, and projected, very high airline costs.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Sustained growth in passenger activity and related revenues leading to materially lower airline costs.

Moderating leverage metrics through amortization of existing debt load and/or limited future issuance.

For Downgrade

Issuance of GARBs beyond what is currently contemplated leading to diminished financial flexibility.

While unlikely, a sustained loss in passenger volume and revenues due to an airline de-hubbing.

