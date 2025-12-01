Retool Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Drive Enterprise AppGen Innovation at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retool, the enterprise AppGen platform for internal software development trusted by over 10,000 companies worldwide, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers modernize internal systems, adopt generative AI at scale, and accelerate time-to-value for application workloads on AWS. The collaboration brings together AWS infrastructure and AI capabilities with Retool’s enterprise AppGen platform to improve the way businesses build, deploy, and manage internal software.

Retool and AWS are addressing one of the biggest challenges facing enterprises today, translating AI innovation into real, usable software across teams. Businesses interested in using AI to create internal software are caught between tools that break in enterprise settings and tools that remain the realm of subject matter experts.

Retool is charting a new path with an enterprise AppGen platform that scales the expertise of professional developers and unlocks the ability of subject matter experts to become builders who make the software that helps them in their job. To date, Retool has automated over 100 million hours of work while continuing to expand the impact that jobs outside of engineering can have on the software development of an organization.

“We’ve already seen what’s possible when AWS infrastructure meets Retool’s application layer,” said David Hsu, CEO and founder of Retool. “Our collaboration with AWS, including the work we’ve done together through the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, is helping customers innovate faster, automating workflows and bringing AI into daily operations. This SCA takes that success and scales it, helping thousands of customers turn AI potential into production reality.”

Customers, including Orangetheory Fitness and Pernod Ricard, benefit from Retool’s work with AWS:

“We’re experiencing a huge productivity gain from Retool,” said Malcolm Greene, SVP, ICS (Infrastructure, Cloud, and Security) at Orangetheory Fitness. “Using Retool, we leverage a single dev stack for both internal and external apps that enables us to quickly prototype, pilot, and deliver at high velocity.”

“When you’re deploying AI-powered applications to thousands of employees across multiple markets, you need a platform that’s both secure and deeply integrated with your systems,” said David Lepicier, Global Artificial Intelligence Director at Pernod Ricard. “Retool allows us to develop faster while maintaining enterprise-grade security, seamless integration, and scalability across our global operations.”

Together, these stories reflect how Retool and AWS are partnering to help customers move faster and build smarter with AI.

"Our collaboration with Retool reflects our shared commitment to help customers operationalize AI responsibly and deliver value quickly," said Taimur Rashid, Managing Director of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center. "Together with Retool, we're advancing how enterprises build custom AI solutions aligned to their unique operational requirements and business DNA by combining Retool's powerful AppGen platform with AWS services such as Amazon Redshift and Amazon Bedrock to drive meaningful business outcomes with choice, speed, and scale."

Supporting the Builders of Tomorrow

Customers can build production-ready applications, agents, and automations in hours instead of months—without compromising governance. Through this collaboration, organizations can:

Accelerate migrations to AWS by rebuilding apps on Retool while integrating with the data layer, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Athena.

Modernize applications running on AWS with Retool’s reusable, compliant building blocks that reduce engineering bottlenecks.

Operationalize AI securely by leveraging Retool’s integrations with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock Knowledge Bases to ground foundational models to build AI assistants, agents, and end-to-end workflows.

Retool is part of the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, working closely with AWS field teams to bring trusted, AWS-validated solutions to enterprise customers. Explore Retool in AWS Marketplace or visit https://retool.com/agents to learn more.

About Retool

Retool is the leading enterprise AppGen platform, powering how the world’s most innovative companies build the tools that run their business. Over 10,000 organizations, including Amazon, Stripe, Adobe, Brex, and Orangetheory Fitness, use the platform to safely harness AI and their enterprise data to create governed, production-ready apps. Builders turn complex operational challenges into instantly usable, deeply integrated solutions—accelerating everything from onboarding flows to financial dashboards. Founded in 2017, Retool is redefining how enterprises ship software in the AI era. Learn more at retool.com.