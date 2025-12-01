IVI RMA North America Enters New York City Market through Partnership with Island Reproductive Services

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IVI RMA North America, a leader in fertility care and assisted reproduction, today announced it has finalized a new partnership with Island Reproductive Services (“IRS” or “the Company”), the only reproductive medicine provider on Staten Island to have a fertility lab and offer comprehensive fertility treatment to its patients. The company’s partners, Dr. Eric Knochenhauer and Dr. Michael Traub, will retain an equity stake in the business and continue serving patients.

The acquisition marks IVI RMA North America’s entrance into the New York City market and adds Island Reproductive Services’ two clinics to IVI RMA North America’s growing footprint of 25 labs and 70 satellites across the U.S. In addition to the clinics, IRS’s 29 employees will all become part of IVI RMA North America. The Company also brings a full-service third-party reproduction program that includes donor oocytes, embryos, and gestational carriers, as well as over 40 years of experienced and compassionate IVF nurses. The business will continue to operate under its existing brand for the foreseeable future.

“I’m very excited to welcome Island Reproductive Services to the IVI RMA family,” said Lynn Mason, CEO of IVI RMA North America. “Doctors Knochenhauer and Traub have built a tremendous practice over nearly 25 years and we are honored to have them as our partners as we usher IVI RMA’s presence into New York City for the first time.”

IRS’s main clinic is located just 45 minutes from IVI RMA North America’s headquarters in Basking Ridge, N.J., providing patients of that clinic and the surrounding area with greater choice and convenience for treatment.

“We could not imagine a better partner than IVI RMA to take Island Reproductive Services to the next level,” said Dr. Knochenhauer. “Having a close connection to IVI RMA’s industry-leading research, scientific leadership and lab operations expertise will ensure we continue to deliver the highest quality of care to patients from New York City and beyond as we grow.”

“In addition to value on the clinical side of the business, onboarding IVI RMA’s electronic medical records software and getting access to top talent will help enhance the overall patient experience,” added Dr. Traub. “We are very proud to enter this new chapter as part of the largest assisted reproductive group in the world.”

The partnership with Island Reproductive Services underscores a shared commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care and continued investment in clinical excellence.

“Island Reproductive Services is known for its consistent delivery of excellent care and outstanding clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Thomas Molinaro, Chief Medical Officer, IVI RMA North America. “Adding these highly respected fertility professionals and clinics to the IVI RMA family provides us the opportunity to deliver outstanding fertility care in New York City.”

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 25 IVF laboratories and has helped women and couples achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. IVI RMA North America is part of IVI RMA Global, the world's leading Reproductive Medicine group committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs more than 6,000 people across 200+ locations in 15 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.

Island Reproductive Services

Island Reproductive Services is the leading fertility practice on Staten Island, New York, and is the only IVF clinic on Staten Island to offer comprehensive IVF services, with the only IVF lab on the island. The Practice has a full-service third-party reproduction program that includes donor oocytes, embryos, and gestational carriers. Founded in 2001 and led by Dr. Eric Knochenhauer and Dr. Michael Traub, the IRS serves patients from New Jersey and New York City. For more information, visit https://ivfny.org.