Morningstar DBRS Assigns Initial Long-Term Issuer Ratings of BBB to FVCbank; FVCBankcorp, Inc. Receives BBB (low) Rating with Stable Outlook

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morningstar DBRS assigned initial credit ratings to FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) (“the Company”), including a Long-Term Issuer Rating of BBB (low) with a Stable trend. Additionally, Morningstar DBRS also assigned credit ratings to the Company’s subsidiary, FVCbank (the “Bank”), including a Long-Term Issuer Rating of BBB with a Stable trend. The Intrinsic Assessment (IA) for the Bank is BBB while the Support Assessment is SA1, reflecting the expectation of internal support provided by the Company. The Company's Support Assessment is SA3, and the Long-Term Issuer Rating is positioned one notch below the IA. Morningstar DBRS’ debt ratings for the Company and the Bank can be accessed here.

“We are extremely pleased to have been assigned initial investment grade credit ratings from Morningstar DBRS for both the Company and the Bank. These ratings are a result of our improved financial performance, our continued strong asset quality, well-capitalized balance sheet, and diverse liquidity profile, which will support our continued growth,” said David W. Pijor, Esq., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.

Morningstar DBRS stated the credit ratings and Stable trends reflect the Company’s solid asset-quality metrics and capital levels underpinned by strong client relationships, solid risk analysis, and conservative loan underwriting.

About FVCBankcorp, Inc.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $2.32 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 8 full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, and Bethesda, Maryland.

For more information about the Company, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.