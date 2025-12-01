Ciba Health Partners With Quikcard to Bring Personalized, Prevention-First Care to Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciba Health, a leading digital health company specializing in personalized, outcomes-driven care for polychronic conditions, today announced its partnership with Quikcard—one of Alberta’s most respected health benefits administrators, trusted by 37,200+ Canadian businesses and cardholders—as it launches its services across all provinces in Canada.

With chronic diseases affecting approximately 44% of Canadian adults and responsible for 67% of all deaths (Canadian Public Health Association), prevention-focused healthcare is now crucial. The partnership introduces Ciba Health’s root-cause approach to chronic disease to Alberta and beyond, enabling members to take control of their long-term health through personalized care led by dietitians. By connecting metabolic insights with personalized care, the model helps individuals achieve meaningful, lasting health outcomes without reliance on chronic medication use.

Unlike many virtual wellness platforms, Ciba Health integrates evidence-based nutrition, behavioral science, and remote patient monitoring, including sleep/fitness trackers with digital care delivery. The approach connects members with licensed professionals who address the root causes of symptoms and design practical interventions that fit into everyday life.

“Canada’s healthcare system is evolving, but most solutions still focus on managing disease after it develops,” said Dr. Innocent Clement, Founder and CEO of Ciba Health. “We believe in meeting people where they are and giving them the tools, data and support to take charge of their health before symptoms become diagnoses.”

For those already living with a chronic condition, the platform’s offerings can help patients reduce symptoms and slow disease progression. In a third‑party validation of the Ciba Health integrated care model, members experienced on average a three‑point reduction in HbA1c, an 85 % reduction in overall medication use, and 44 % lower annual drug costs within 12 months.

Through the partnership, eligible Quikcard members can now access Ciba Health’s 12-month program. Each member receives:

Personalized 1:1 sessions with a registered dietitian and a certified health coach

Lifestyle modification programs designed to support nutrition, stress reduction, and physical activity.

Personalized health assessments and data-driven health plans

Progress tracking through symptom measurement and quality-of-life improvement reporting

Also available to Canadian users is Ciba Health’s GLP-1 Step Down program, successfully launched in July 2025. The program is designed for individuals seeking lifestyle support to avoid or delay progression of prediabetes, hypertension, diabetes, and obesity and work in concert with, or before starting, GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy for weight management. Clinically-validated results to date show that members using Ciba Health’s GLP-1 Step Down program have experienced a 85% reduction in GLP-1 medication use and a 7.5% reduction in average body weight within six months.

“Quikcard has always been driven by innovation and a commitment to helping Canadians access better care,” said Chris Biddeson, VP of Business Development at Quikcard. “This partnership with Ciba Health advances that mandate by giving our members access to personalized, prevention-focused solutions that help them take a more active, informed approach to their health.”

In its first year, the program will be available through individual offerings under Quikcard’s Health and Wellness Spending Account.

Ciba Health partners with employers, health plans, health systems, TPAs, benefits consultants and providers to prevent and reverse common chronic health conditions. For more information or to learn about partnership opportunities, visit www.cibahealth.com.

ABOUT CIBA HEALTH

Ciba Health is a unified care platform powered by AI that prevents and reverses common, complex, and costly chronic diseases. Ciba Health simplifies chronic disease care delivery through predictive analytics, whole-person root-cause care, and personalized treatment plans that lead to sustainable health outcomes. Ciba Health is helping members who have cardiometabolic conditions, type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, autoimmune conditions, digestive disorders, and mental health challenges reverse their symptoms by 90% and cut medication usage by 85%. Ciba Health is helping employers, health plans, health systems, and providers improve the health of their populations and reduce costs.

ABOUT QUIKCARD

Quikcard is a Canadian benefits administrator headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, delivering flexible, human-focused health and wellness solutions for over 35 years. Quikcard provides Health Spending Accounts (HSA), Wellness Spending Accounts (WSA), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), and Administrative Services Only (ASO) plans, supported by fast claims processing and next-day reimbursement. With direct billing for dental and drug expenses, no setup fees, and real people available to help, Quikcard makes benefits simple for organizations, advisors, and individuals across Canada. Quikcard continues to redefine flexible benefits with programs built for the way people live and work today. Learn more at quikcard.com.