GrabAGun Announces Strategic Partnership with Silencer Shop to Deliver Industry-Leading NFA Product Fulfillment and Customer Experience

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (“GrabAGun” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEW), an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories, today announced a strategic partnership with Silencer Shop, the nation's largest suppressor distributor and industry leader in National Firearms Act (NFA) solutions. This partnership will enable GrabAGun customers to access Silencer Shop's extensive and expertly-curated selection of firearm suppressors and related accessories.

The partnership leverages a combined GrabAGun and Silencer Shop network of authorized dealers and Silencer Shop’s proprietary technology platform to simplify the traditionally complex process of purchasing NFA-regulated items.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Seamless integration of Silencer Shop's inventory feed through API access

Streamlined NFA Form 3 application process

Access to Silencer Shop's and GrabAGun’s network of dealers nationwide

"We are excited to be the first mainstream eCommerce retailer partnering with Silencer Shop’s fulfillment services to deliver what we believe will be the most comprehensive digital purchasing experience in the industry," said Marc Nemati, Chief Executive Officer of GrabAGun. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide customers with cutting-edge technology solutions that simplify the firearms purchasing process. The timing is also beneficial given the elimination of the tax stamp that takes effect 1/1/26. Silencer Shop's expertise in NFA processing and their extensive dealer network will significantly enhance our ability to serve the growing community of suppressor enthusiasts while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance."

Travis Glover, Chief Operating Officer of Silencer Shop, commented, "GrabAGun's commitment to innovation and customer service makes them an ideal partner for expanding access to our eCommerce Fulfillment platform. Their technology-first approach and focus on the next generation of firearms enthusiasts perfectly complements our mission to make suppressor ownership more accessible and straightforward."

About GrabAGun

We are defenders. We are sportsmen. We are outdoorsmen. We believe that it is our American duty to help everyone, from first-time buyers to long-time enthusiasts, understand and legally secure their firearms and accessories. That’s why our arsenal is fully packed, consistently refreshed, and always loaded with high-quality affordable firearms and accessories. Industry-leading brands that GrabAGun works with include Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co., SIG Sauer, Glock, Springfield Armory and Hornady Manufacturing, among others.

GrabAGun is a fast growing, digitally native eCommerce retailer of firearms and ammunition, related accessories and other outdoor enthusiast products. Building on its proprietary software expertise, GrabAGun’s eCommerce site has become one of the leading firearm retail websites. In addition to its eCommerce excellence, GrabAGun has developed industry-leading solutions that revolutionize supply chain management, combining dynamic inventory and order management with AI-powered pricing and demand forecasting. These advancements enable seamless logistics, efficient regulatory compliance and a streamlined experience for customers.

About Silencer Shop

Silencer Shop is America’s authority on quiet. Built to simplify ownership of one of the most over-regulated parts of firearm ownership, Silencer Shop has become the nation’s largest suppressor distributor and the trusted leader in National Firearms Act (NFA) processing. With a network of more than 6,000 dealers and its industry-defining Powered By Silencer Shop platform, the company has transformed how Americans buy NFA items.

Through the Silencer Shop Foundation, the company is challenging outdated federal restrictions and leading a landmark lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to restore second amendment rights. Its mission is clear: protect freedom, cut red tape, and make suppressor ownership as normal as firearm ownership itself.

For more information, visit www.SilencerShop.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, financial results or strategies regarding GrabAGun held by GrabAGun’s management team and the products and markets, future financial condition, expected future performance and market opportunities of GrabAGun. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation: (i) changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in GrabAGun’s relationships with its vendor partners, the availability of their products and the terms of any agreements governing those relationships, (iii) negative publicity or broader changes in public perceptions about GrabAGun or the firearms industry as a whole, (iv) changes in laws and regulations affecting GrabAGun’s business, (v) risk of loss of key influencers, media outlets and promoters of GrabAGun’s business or a loss of reputation of GrabAGun or reduced interest in the mission and values of GrabAGun and the segment of the consumer marketplace it intends to serve, (vi) risks of product liability or regulatory lawsuits relating to GrabAGun’s products, (vii) demand for GrabAGun’s current and future product offerings, (viii) the ability to implement business plans, growth, marketplace and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ix) risks related to GrabAGun’s potential inability to achieve or maintain profitability and generate significant revenue, (x) expectations with respect to future operating and financial performance and growth, (xi) the ability of GrabAGun to maintain and obtain, as necessary, any permits necessary for the conduct of GrabAGun’s business, including federal firearm licenses issued pursuant to the Gun Control Act, 18 USC 921 et seq. and special occupational taxpayer stamps issued pursuant to the National Firearms Act, 26 USC 5849 et seq., and (xii) the risk of economic downturn, increased competition, a changing regulatory landscape and related impacts that could occur in the highly competitive consumer marketplace, both online and through “brick and mortar” operations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Recipients should carefully consider such factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, filed by GrabAGun, including the definitive proxy/prospectus declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 20, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed by GrabAGun from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and GrabAGun does not assume any obligation to, nor intends to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities law.