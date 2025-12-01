Lagrange Labs Joins Raytheon Technologies' Supplier Network to Verify AI in Missile Defense and Fire-Control Systems

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lagrange Labs announced today that it has been registered as an approved supplier within Raytheon Technologies' vendor ecosystem. The integration enables deployment of DeepProve across defense programs where AI-driven sensing, fire-control, and engagement decisions must be verifiable, not assumed.

Raytheon Technologies develops some of the world's most consequential defense platforms—the Patriot Missile defense system, Tomahawk Cruise Missile, and advanced sensor-fusion networks that underpin allied air defense and precision strike. As these systems integrate more onboard machine learning, a critical problem emerges: mission-critical decisions driven by AI must carry proof of correctness. DeepProve solves this by attaching cryptographic proofs to AI outputs, verifying that mission data was processed correctly on authorized inputs and targeting logic following approved constraints.

"In defense, correctness can't be statistical," said Ismael Hishon-Rezaizadeh, CEO and co-founder of Lagrange Labs. "Every sensor fusion decision, every targeting calculation, every engagement recommendation needs mathematical certainty. DeepProve provides that proof without exposing model internals or compromising operational security."

Verifiable Integrity for Sensing and Targeting

Mission-critical systems depend on trustworthy data flowing through sensor fusion and fire-control pipelines. DeepProve enables these systems to prove that incoming data was unaltered, model outputs followed authorized logic paths, and mission constraints were respected. For Patriot operators deciding whether to engage, for Tomahawk targeting systems calculating impact, and for sensor networks fusing multi-source intelligence, this cryptographic assurance removes ambiguity from AI-driven decisions.

This verification layer creates durable records of model behavior, allowing operators and command structures to trust onboard AI systems without access to proprietary model parameters or sensitive data.

Strengthening Supply Chain and Telemetry Security

Defense platforms operate across complex distributed environments where firmware, telemetry, and mission parameters must remain uncompromised throughout operational life. DeepProve verifies that incoming data and software updates have not been tampered with, reducing risk of corrupted inputs or compromised firmware in fielded systems. This cryptographic chain of custody strengthens resilience against adversarial interference while maintaining transparency through accessible proofs.

Supporting Certification and Accreditation

Defense programs require stringent certification and safety validation. DeepProve generates tamper-evident, reproducible evidence that mission data was processed correctly, AI-enabled subsystems adhered to authorized constraints, and no tampering occurred in upstream data flows. This approach reduces review friction, supports smoother accreditation, and improves transparency during technical evaluation while preserving operational security.

Production-Ready Verification at Scale

Lagrange has generated over 11 million zero-knowledge proofs across production defense environments, delivering DeepProve's 158x performance advantage. The integration with Raytheon's ecosystem enables this proven technology to scale across missile defense, sensor fusion, and fire-control systems requiring cryptographic assurance.

About Lagrange Labs

Lagrange Labs provides cryptographic verification for defense and national security AI systems. As autonomous systems, intelligence analysis, and mission-critical AI become central to modern warfare, Lagrange's flagship product, DeepProve, delivers cryptographic proof that AI models execute exactly as intended without revealing operational capabilities to adversaries. Lagrange serves Tier 1 U.S. defense contractors and aerospace organizations requiring cryptographic guarantees beyond statistical confidence. The company has raised $21.5 million from investors including Founders Fund and 1kx, with strategic partnerships across enterprise and defense sectors. Learn more at www.lagrange.dev.