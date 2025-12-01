-

Empire State Realty Trust Signs HOKA and Tecovas on N. Sixth Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that it signed two new retail leases with HOKA and Tecovas for a total of 8,322 square feet to join ESRT’s North Sixth Street Collection in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

HOKA, a sportswear company that specializes in running shoes, signed a new lease for a 4,148 square foot retail store at 91 N. Sixth Street. Davie Berke of CBRE represented HOKA in the lease negotiations.

Western-wear brand Tecovas signed a new lease for a 4,174 square foot space at 89 N. Sixth Street. Matthew Seigel and Skye Taylor of Lantern represented Tecovas in the lease negotiations.

"North Sixth Street continues to attract exciting brands,” said Fred C. Posniak, SVP, leasing at ESRT. “We are pleased to welcome HOKA and Tecovas to Williamsburg’s most dynamic and sought after retail corridor.”

“We continue to expand our curated portfolio of premier retailers and solidify ESRT’s role as a leader in the evolution of Williamsburg’s retail landscape,” said Alec Stone, VP, retail leasing at ESRT.

HOKA and Tecovas add to North Sixth Street’s roster of globally recognized brands which include COS, Glossier, Everlane, Warby Parker, SUGARFISH, The North Face, Byredo, and Buck Mason.

ESRT’s Posniak & Stone and Matthew Seigel & Justin Abizadeh of Lantern represented ESRT on both transactions.

More information about ESRT’s North Sixth Street Collection, and current availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of well-leased, top of tier, modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” features its iconic Observatory, ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is a recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of September 30, 2025, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 7.8 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.8 million rentable square feet of retail space and 743 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Leasing

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Empire State Realty Trust            
Jamie Heitner   
212-400-3339    

jheitner@esrtreit.com

Industry:

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

NYSE:ESRT
Release Versions
English

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Empire State Realty Trust            
Jamie Heitner   
212-400-3339    

jheitner@esrtreit.com

Social Media Profiles
Instagram
LinkedIn
X
More News From Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc. to Expand 18,230 Square Feet at One Grand Central Place for a Total 95,612 Square Foot Space

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that it signed an 18,230 square foot expansion lease with Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc. (GLG) – a financial and global information services consulting company – for a total footprint of 95,612 square feet at One Grand Central Place. GLG renewed its 77,382 square foot office space at the building in April 2025. The company joined the ESRT portfolio in 2013 and now occupies two full floors which overlook Vanderbilt Pla...

The Empire State Building Holiday Celebrations Include: Radio City Rockettes 100th Anniversary Exhibits, Visits from Santa, Holiday Décor, Movie Screenings, Pop-ups, Lightings, and More

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced its Holiday Celebration plans include: holiday décor, classic movie screenings, local pop-ups, festive tower lightings, and a holiday takeover with the Radio City Rockettes to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at New York City’s number one attraction. “There is no better place to celebrate the holidays in New York City than at the Empire State Building Observatory,” said Dan Rogoski, General Manager at the Em...

The Empire State Building Ushers in Autumn with an Iconic NYC Pop-Up, Festive Photo Corner, Special Tower Lighting, Exclusive Ticket Offer, and Visit from Halloween Queen Heidi Klum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trick-or-Treat! The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced details for its fall and Halloween festivities with an iconic pop-up, special tower lighting, fall photo corner, exclusive ticket offers and a visit from the Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum. “The Empire State Building has always been at the heart of New York’s holiday celebrations,” said Dan Rogoski, SVP, general manager of the Empire State Building Observatory. “Our fall festivities bring that same energy...
Back to Newsroom