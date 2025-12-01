Empire State Realty Trust Signs HOKA and Tecovas on N. Sixth Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that it signed two new retail leases with HOKA and Tecovas for a total of 8,322 square feet to join ESRT’s North Sixth Street Collection in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

HOKA, a sportswear company that specializes in running shoes, signed a new lease for a 4,148 square foot retail store at 91 N. Sixth Street. Davie Berke of CBRE represented HOKA in the lease negotiations.

Western-wear brand Tecovas signed a new lease for a 4,174 square foot space at 89 N. Sixth Street. Matthew Seigel and Skye Taylor of Lantern represented Tecovas in the lease negotiations.

"North Sixth Street continues to attract exciting brands,” said Fred C. Posniak, SVP, leasing at ESRT. “We are pleased to welcome HOKA and Tecovas to Williamsburg’s most dynamic and sought after retail corridor.”

“We continue to expand our curated portfolio of premier retailers and solidify ESRT’s role as a leader in the evolution of Williamsburg’s retail landscape,” said Alec Stone, VP, retail leasing at ESRT.

HOKA and Tecovas add to North Sixth Street’s roster of globally recognized brands which include COS, Glossier, Everlane, Warby Parker, SUGARFISH, The North Face, Byredo, and Buck Mason.

ESRT’s Posniak & Stone and Matthew Seigel & Justin Abizadeh of Lantern represented ESRT on both transactions.

More information about ESRT’s North Sixth Street Collection, and current availability, can be found online.

