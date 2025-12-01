-

BurnBot and Property Guardian Partner to Deliver Data-Driven Wildfire Mitigation and Property Risk Resilience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Property Guardian, a leader in wildfire risk analytics and mitigation intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with BurnBot, the leading platform for wildfire prevention through advanced vegetation management and prescribed burn technology.

The collaboration combines best-in-class risk intelligence and precision mitigation technology to help property owners, insurers, and community stakeholders mitigate wildfire exposure and enhance insurability.

“We’re excited to partner with BurnBot, a true innovator in the wildfire mitigation space,” said Paul Brady, Head of Wildfire Insights & Mitigation at Property Guardian. “By combining our high-resolution wildfire risk data with BurnBot’s cutting-edge mitigation technology, we’re giving property owners the tools they need to reduce exposure and improve insurability. This collaboration advances our shared mission — protecting people, property, and communities from wildfire.”

Property Guardian’s analytics platform provides wildfire exposure scores, structural risk indicators, and parcel-specific hazard assessments used by insurers, government agencies, and large property stakeholders. Together with BurnBot’s technology — integrating robotics, AI-driven planning tools, and precision prescribed fire systems — the partnership creates an end-to-end solution for risk identification, treatment, and verification.

“Wildfire risk is rising faster than traditional mitigation approaches can keep up,” said Brittany Black, Head of Growth & Partnerships at BurnBot. “This partnership expands our ability to bring precision and scale to wildfire prevention. With Property Guardian’s parcel-level insights embedded in the BurnBot platform, customers can target the highest-risk areas, deploy mitigation more efficiently, and measure the risk reduction achieved. It’s a major step forward in making communities more resilient and properties more insurable.”

As insurers and property owners face tightening coverage availability and rising wildfire-related losses, the partnership offers a path to more predictable outcomes through targeted, verifiable mitigation.

About BurnBot

BurnBot develops & operates robotic systems engineered for precision fuels treatment including controlled burns and brush clearance. Using ruggedized hardware, environmental sensors, and a skilled workforce, BurnBot’s solutions create precision fire breaks safely, ecologically, and efficiently, even in complex terrain. The company partners with land managers, property owners and utilities to meet stringent environmental and safety requirements. Learn more at www.burnbot.com.

About Property Guardian

Property Guardian (part of Green Shield Holdings) delivers advanced wildfire analytics that help carriers, MGAs, and insurance professionals select, price, and mitigate risk in wildfire-exposed markets. By combining cutting-edge science with exclusive data partnerships, Property Guardian transforms thousands of wildfire signals into clear, actionable insights at the property level. Our intelligence supports smarter underwriting and portfolio management across the entire insurance lifecycle. Learn more at www.propertyguardian.com.

Property Guardian

