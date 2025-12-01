RapidAI and AWS Strengthen Relationship: Accelerate Global Deployment of Deep Clinical AI

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidAI, the pioneer of deep clinical AI and global leader in enterprise imaging, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced a strengthened working relationship to accelerate the global adoption and scalability of deep clinical AI in healthcare. The companies will focus on co-development and go-to-market alignment, bringing together AWS’s AI infrastructure and machine learning pipelines with RapidAI’s deep clinical expertise and multimodal healthcare data.

Building on FDA clearances, enterprise AI leadership, and global expansion, RapidAI and AWS are advancing secure, scalable AI that transforms imaging AI Share

At RSNA 2025, RapidAI will be featured in the AWS booth, showcasing the Rapid Edge Cloud™, the market’s only cloud-native platform with on-prem capabilities that ensure continuous, secure operation in any clinical environment. Built on AWS’s scalable global infrastructure, the Rapid Edge Cloud supports hospitals in more than 100 countries, enabling seamless deployment of deep clinical AI that meets complex regional security, compliance, and data privacy requirements.

“RapidAI is advancing the frontier of clinical AI by pairing domain-specific intelligence with scalable cloud infrastructure,” said Dr. Rowland Illing, Global Chief Medical Officer and Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences, Amazon Web Services. “By building on AWS, they are helping hospitals accelerate AI-driven care delivery with confidence, resilience, and measurable clinical impact.”

The companies are co-developing advanced AI solutions and foundational model infrastructure to further accelerate clinical innovation. By combining AWS’s scalable AI pipelines with RapidAI’s deep clinical intelligence and disease-specific expertise, the expanded relationship aims to deliver more adaptive and clinically validated AI designed to improve diagnostic precision, streamline workflows, and expand access to life-saving technologies worldwide.

“AWS provides the trusted global infrastructure that allows RapidAI to deliver deep clinical AI at scale, securely, reliably, and without compromise,” said Karim Karti, CEO of RapidAI. “Together, we’re combining clinical depth with cloud scale, ensuring hospitals can harness powerful AI-driven insights no matter where they are in the world.”

RapidAI’s clinically validated Rapid Enterprise™ Platform, which powers advanced solutions such as Rapid Aneurysm™, Lumina 3D™, and Rapid Aortic, exemplifies the impact of this deep clinical AI approach. From automated 3D reconstruction to aortic measurement and cerebral aneurysm management, the global leader in neurovascular deep clinical AI algorithms is now expanding its solutions to include orthopedic, cardiovascular, and oncology while transforming image-to-decision workflows to help radiologists and clinicians work faster, collaborate seamlessly, and improve patient outcomes.

Hospitals utilizing deep clinical AI, such as Lumina 3D, experience a measurable impact. By automating 3D CTA head and neck reconstruction, a midwestern health system saved 24 minutes for CT techs per scan, freeing 72 hours of technologist time each month and enabling five additional scans per day. This translated to $61k per month in incremental imaging revenue gains across the system.

“With Lumina 3D, we’ve not only improved turnaround time but reduced the cognitive burden on our radiologists and technologists,” said Raza Mushtaq, MD, neuroradiologist at the Barrow Neurological Institute. “Automation eliminates repetitive manual work, delivers consistent high-quality reconstructions, and gives our team the time and mental bandwidth to focus on interpretation and patient care. The operational and financial impact has been substantial.”

This enhanced integration builds on RapidAI’s growing global footprint and a series of major milestones, including multiple FDA clearances, new product innovations, and expanding enterprise deployments across healthcare systems worldwide. Together, RapidAI and AWS are setting a new standard for secure, scalable, and clinically meaningful AI powering the next generation of intelligent healthcare infrastructure.

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the trusted leader in deep clinical AI, helping hospitals deliver faster, more informed care through intelligent imaging and integrated workflows. The Rapid Enterprise™ Platform supports disease states across the care spectrum, but it’s our clinical depth that drives the most meaningful impact—improving decision-making, patient outcomes, and health system performance.

Used by more than 2,500 hospitals in over 100 countries and backed by 700+ clinical studies, including research that helped expand national stroke-treatment guidelines, RapidAI is the most clinically validated AI platform in healthcare.

Discover the value of clinical depth at scale at rapidai.com.