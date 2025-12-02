AWS Powers Sony's Enterprise AI and Engagement Platforms

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Sony Group Corporation is using AWS's comprehensive set of artificial intelligence (AI) services to accelerate its enterprise use of AI and to build Sony’s Engagement Platform to create deeper connection between fans and content creators. This partnership enables Sony to deliver Kando, a Japanese term for deep emotional connection or experience, across Sony’s diverse business portfolio, including electronics, gaming, music, movies, and anime.

Driving innovation across all business segments

Since its founding, Sony has pioneered groundbreaking entertainment experiences through innovative products and services, consistently evoking Kando. Today, Sony is harnessing AWS's comprehensive set of services to empower its global employees to innovate faster and operate more efficiently, while also creating a deeper connection and engagement between fans and creators across all its operating companies.

Empowering employees with secure AI and agentic technology

Sony’s internal enterprise AI platform gives employees across its entire group of companies access to generative AI and agentic AI services. Amazon Bedrock AgentCore helps Sony build, deploy, and manage AI agents seamlessly, while providing enterprise-grade security, observability, and scalability across the entire organization. The platform currently processes 150,000 inference requests daily and is expected to grow 300-fold in a few years, helping employees draft content, respond to inquiries, forecast, detect fraud, brainstorm, and develop new ideas.

Sony is also utilizing the Amazon Nova Forge program to build state-of-the-art AI for its diverse business and operations. Based on early results, one of the most promising impacts of the AI model developed through Nova Forge will be its ability to power an AI agent that can increase the efficiency of the company’s review and assessment process by 100 times.

Creating engaging fan experiences and improved operations with AWS

The Sony Engagement Platform is central to the Sony Group’s business strategy. The platform will bring together the following core elements:

Sony Data Ocean: This comprehensive data platform processes up to 760 terabytes of data from over 500 types of datasets across Sony Group companies. Built on AWS services including Amazon SageMaker, Sony Data Ocean provides AI-enhanced insights to help fans with similar interests connect with one another and provide content creators with valuable insights on audience trends.

Sony Engagement Platform: The Sony Engagement Platform leverages the core backend function of PlayStation’s online service from Sony Interactive Entertainment that connects gamers worldwide on AWS. By extending core functions of the PlayStation infrastructure such as accounts, payments, data capabilities, and security, the platform will streamline the business operations and customer experience by creating meaningful connections between fans and creators across various entertainment categories and services.

"As technology evolves, so do the possibilities for entertainment," said Tsuyoshi Kodera, chief digital officer, corporate executive officer of Sony Group Corporation. "Through our long-standing partnership with AWS, we are now able to fully harness the power of data and AI to forge new bonds between fans and creators. This initiative embodies our purpose to 'fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology' and represents a significant step toward shaping the future of the entertainment industry."

"Sony is reinventing their businesses with data and AI," said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. "Our partnership has evolved from powering gaming experiences to helping Sony deliver Kando—those moments of deep emotional connection—at unprecedented scale. With 57,000 employees using AI agents that will continue to evolve and expand their capabilities, this is enterprise AI business transformation in action."

