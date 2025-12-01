National CineMedia and TransUnion Partner to Bring Cinema into Cross-Channel Attribution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“NCM”), the largest cinema advertising platform in the US, today announced a partnership with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), a global information and insights company, to integrate NCM’s theatrical exposure data into TransUnion’s cross platform attribution, a full-funnel attribution model also known as multi-touch attribution. This collaboration gives advertisers an unprecedented, data-driven view into how cinema advertisements contribute to performance alongside digital, CTV, and social channels.

As one of the most advanced attribution engines in the industry, TransUnion’s cross platform attribution is used by leading brands across retail, entertainment, automotive, and financial services to optimize media efficiency. Built on TransUnion’s identity graph, which covers 98% of US adults, the TransUnion cross platform attribution draws exposure data from a wide range of sources to measure lift and optimize media efficiency.

This partnership brings together TransUnion’s cross platform attribution and NCMx, NCM’s proprietary dataset that transforms moviegoing behavior into actionable marketing intelligence. Through the integration, advertisers are now able to connect cinematic storytelling to real-world outcomes, thereby quantifying incremental lift, measuring cross-channel reach, and holding the theater screen to the same performance standards as other channels.

“For years, cinema has been one of the most powerful storytelling platforms in marketing, and NCM continues to prove it can also be one of the most accountable, and ultimately powerful,” said Manu Singh, Chief Data & Innovation Officer at NCM. “By integrating NCMx data into TransUnion’s attribution ecosystem, we are taking our data-driven approach to the next level, giving advertisers the ability to measure theater’s performance right alongside digital, CTV, and social. This is an exciting moment for the industry and demonstrates how cinema is both a brand-building and performance-driving channel in today’s media landscape.”

In a marketplace defined by outcomes and accountability, this integration reaffirms cinema's place within the performance ecosystem. Advertisers can see exactly how the big screen performs – not in theory, but in the data:

Cross Channel Clarity : Measure cinema’s true contribution alongside digital, CTV, and linear with unified attribution.

: Measure cinema’s true contribution alongside digital, CTV, and linear with unified attribution. Proven Lift : Move beyond awareness to quantified incremental sales and conversion impact.

: Move beyond awareness to quantified incremental sales and conversion impact. Smarter Sequencing : Reach high-value audiences in-theater, then continue engagement across channels with identity continuity.

: Reach high-value audiences in-theater, then continue engagement across channels with identity continuity. Efficiency at Scale : TransUnion’s advanced deduplication and suppression logic eliminate waste and optimize reach.

: TransUnion’s advanced deduplication and suppression logic eliminate waste and optimize reach. ROI Accountability: Cinema is firmly part of the performance ecosystem – measurable, comparable, and impossible to ignore.

“Giving advertisers a 360-degree view of how their campaigns perform is critical,” said Mike Finnerty, SVP of Marketing Solutions Services at TransUnion. “By adding cinema data into the mix, we’re expanding the depth and clarity of the insights available to our customers – helping them make smarter, more impactful marketing decisions. This integration will give our advertisers a truly comprehensive view of their marketing impact.”

This integration with TransUnion’s cross platform attribution further enhances NCM’s fulsome suite of data-driven solutions, including Boost, Boomerang, and Bullseye. Together, these tools empower advertisers to create localized, custom content for audiences, capture real-time behavioral insights, activate audiences in theaters, and retarget moviegoers long after they’ve left the cinema. The TransUnion cross platform attribution integration is a complementary addition that will enhance NCM's offerings by delivering deeper attribution capabilities and measurable insights into how cinema advertising drives consumer action across channels.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, NASDAQ:NCMI) is the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S. With unparalleled reach and scale, NCM connects brands to sought-after young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and pop culture. A premium video, full-funnel marketing solution for advertisers, NCM enhances marketers' ability to measure and drive results. NCM’s Noovie® Show is presented exclusively in 42 leading national and regional theater circuits including the only three national chains, AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC). NCM’s cinema advertising platform consists of more than 17,500 screens in over 1,350 theaters in 184 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM is the managing member and owner of 100% of National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). For more information, visit www.ncm.com.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business.

