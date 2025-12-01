Flywl Announces Cloud Observability Enabled by Datadog

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flywl, the cloud marketplace platform transforming how enterprises buy and sell software, announced today a partnership with Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Flywl is a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member with demonstrated success leveraging Datadog products in order to help customers evaluate and use their technology productively, across varying levels of scale and complexity.

Flywl and Datadog have partnered to improve how enterprises purchase and manage Datadog across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Marketplaces. The integration will bring Flywl’s unified marketplace procurement platform, giving customers one place to view usage, costs, licensing, and capacity for Datadog alongside the rest of their software stack. The partnership will also extend cloud observability into Flywl, giving procurement teams visibility into how Datadog is deployed, consumed, and billed across the organization. By integrating directly with Datadog’s API suite, Flywl will provide real time insights into consumption levels, cost trends, licensing details, and capacity limits, giving procurement teams the information they need to plan renewals with accuracy. Together, this partnership offers a clearer path for enterprises to understand consumption, avoid overages, and transact with confidence across all cloud marketplaces.

This strategic alliance will deliver five core functions that solve key procurement challenges.

Current consumption tracking: real time monitoring across all Datadog products against license entitlements to prevent surprise overages

Capacity limits visibility: clarity into licensing tiers with advance notice alerts

Licensing and provisioning details: organization level scoping for accurate chargeback allocation

Historical cost and consumption trends: date range queries from the start of the contract through the present to uncover potential savings

Forecasting and budget planning metrics: projected annual costs with reliable ballpark accuracy

“Datadog and Flywl share a commitment to helping enterprises make smarter decisions,” said Ankur Srivastava, Founder and CEO of Flywl. “With Datadog insights inside Flywl, customers gain a single system of record for usage, spend, capacity, and renewals. It gives procurement teams a clear view of what they use and what they need, which leads to better planning and more confident purchasing.”

Datadog’s unified platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring and many other capabilities to provide real-time observability and security for customers’ technology stacks. The Datadog Partner Network is Datadog’s global partner program that grants Solution Providers and Technology Partners with access to business and technical resources to enable partners to develop, market, sell and deliver their Datadog offerings to end customers.

The insights of the partnership are now available to Flywl and Datadog users.

About Flywl

Flywl is the cloud marketplace platform built for enterprise software buyers. The company unifies software licensing across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Marketplace, reducing procurement cycles from months to days while helping buyers maximize existing cloud commitments. Founded in 2024 by former AWS Marketplace leadership, Flywl has raised $7 million in seed funding and is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at www.flywl.com.