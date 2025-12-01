Aramark Correctional Services Announces Partnership with Alabama DOC: Focus on Reducing Recidivism & Increasing Efficiencies with Proprietary AI Systems

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Correctional Services, LLC, a division of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), has been awarded a statewide partnership with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) to deliver comprehensive food services and innovative programming across its 27 facilities, reinforcing Aramark’s leadership in correctional services and underscoring the company’s ability to create value through operational excellence and a focus on reducing recidivism.

“With almost 50 years of experience, we take pride in delivering expert nutritional services and transformative programs like IN2WORK,” said Tim Barttrum, President and CEO of Aramark Correctional Services. “We understand the needs of the client and are honored to partner with Alabama DOC to help make a meaningful impact.”

IN2WORK: Empowering Second Chances and Workforce Readiness

At the heart of this partnership is Aramark’s award-winning IN2WORK program, designed to reduce recidivism by equipping incarcerated individuals with culinary, retail, and supply chain skills. The Alabama initiative includes 28 internships and 28 scholarships, supported by Aramark’s Workforce Navigator, a tool which connects graduates to employment opportunities nationwide. By investing in education and workforce readiness, Aramark helps clients strengthen communities while addressing critical labor needs.

Technology-Driven Compliance and Efficiency

Aramark will deploy proprietary platforms such as PRIMA Web—augmented by Aramark’s AI-based Culinary Co-Pilot—for menu planning and inventory; ENABLE+ for food safety, preparation, and production analytics; and Meal Verification Program (MVP) for predictive insights. These technologies ensure compliance, transparency, and cost control and are part of an integrated technology ecosystem known as Hospitality IQ that drives operational efficiency and value for clients.

Delivering Scalable Solutions and Measurable Value

Aramark’s contract with ADOC highlights the company’s proven ability to rapidly mobilize and scale operations, with successful transitions in states including Arizona, South Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Missouri. The partnership includes equipment upgrades, MicroMarkets for staff, and expanded retail options for those in the system, enhancements reflecting Aramark’s commitment to improving the quality of life for staff as well as justice-impacted persons.

This award expands Aramark’s correctional portfolio to 16 of the 17 outsourced state departments of corrections, serving 500 correctional accounts, preparing 300 million inmate meals and 4.8 million staff meals annually.

