Henry Schein Expands Partnership with vVARDIS

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced the expansion of its agreement with vVARDIS, which grants the Company exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the drill-free Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus (“Curodont”) product across all dental market segments, effective January 1, 2026.

The strategic expansion broadens Henry Schein’s previous exclusivity with the Swiss company, which was announced in 2024 for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). Starting next year, the agreement will cover various areas of dental care, including general dentistry, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry nationwide.

“We are pleased to build upon our existing relationship with vVARDIS, the company behind a product that has seen remarkable success and growth in the dental industry,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. “This expansion is a testament to our shared commitment of helping dental professionals operate more efficient practices, all while advancing the oral and overall health of their communities.”

Curodont™ is a proprietary solution that treats patients with early-stage cavities with a drill- and needle-free application. It is widely recognized that poor oral health can impact overall health, and untreated cavities can become life-threatening. According to a study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, it was concluded that people with fewer permanent teeth and untreated cavities were associated with higher all-cause and heart disease mortality1. Up to 80%2 of all patients have early-stage cavities and prior to today the majority have left the dental office without treatment, risking more serious diseases. Curodont™ will empower dental practices to address this untapped opportunity, expanding patient care with a drill- and needle-free approach.

“Our decision to broaden the relationship with Henry Schein was driven by the exceptional success we have already achieved, having accessed over 10% of U.S. dental offices and having treated more than 500,000 patients,” said Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, DMDs, visionary Founders and Co-CEOs of vVARDIS. “The foundation of trust, shared goals, and delivered growth made it clear that Henry Schein is the right partner to make Curodont accessible to the entire U.S. dental community.”

Henry Schein is currently the market leader in selling Curodont™ to general practitioners and DSOs in the United States. The Company also serves as the exclusive distributor of the product in the United Kingdom and holds non-exclusive distribution rights in other jurisdictions.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.7 billion in 2024 and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.2 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

About vVARDIS

vVARDIS is a Swiss high-growth healthcare company located in Zug, Switzerland that offers groundbreaking biomimetic, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals under the Curodont™ brand. Founded by Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, sisters, Swiss dentists, innovators, and awarded entrepreneurs, vVARDIS is the result of decades of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people's lives, especially the underserved. vVARDIS' mission is to expand access to novel approaches to the standard of care in dentistry with the purpose of improving oral health – the foundation for overall health. vVARDIS is backed by more than 25 years of science, 230 scientific publications, including meta-analysis, peer-reviewed clinical studies and a long-term peer-reviewed real-world evidence study demonstrating a success rate above 90 percent.

For more information, visit vVARDIS at www.vVARDIS.com and www.linkedin.com/company/vvardis.

HS-D

1. Liu J et al. Int J Epidemiol. 2022;51:1291-13032

2. Jacobsen ID et al. Eur Arch Paediatr Dent 2019;20:73-78