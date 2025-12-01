Town Lane Partners with Senior Housing Veteran Kelly Sheehy to Launch Arcole, a New Senior Housing Platform

NEW YORK & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Town Lane and Kelly Sheehy today announced the launch of a new Senior Housing platform, Arcole, to pursue value-add and opportunistic Senior Housing opportunities across the United States. This platform represents a continuation of Town Lane’s strategy within Senior Housing with a focus on high quality, well-located assets in a sector benefiting from powerful demographic tailwinds. To date, Town Lane has closed or is under contract on six Senior Housing properties that total nearly $300M in gross asset value through four separate transactions out of its inaugural $1.25B fund.

Tyler Henritze, Founder and Managing Partner of Town Lane, added:

“I’ve known Kelly for 25 years, and his deep understanding of the Senior Housing and healthcare sectors will enable us to maximize current and future opportunities in an area where we see favorable supply / demand dynamics. This partnership embodies the way Town Lane was designed to invest. We are forming aligned, relationship-driven platforms around themes with durable tailwinds. We believe the combination of Kelly’s deep sector knowledge and our institutional experience will enable this platform to succeed over the long term.”

Sheehy, previously Senior Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager for Artemis Real Estate Partners’ healthcare fund platform, brings over twenty years of experience investing in and operating senior housing and healthcare assets, said:

“Arcole, in partnership with Town Lane, will have the resources and access to significant capital to compete and close on compelling opportunities. The platform will continue to build a high-quality, purpose-built senior housing portfolio positioned to capture strong secular growth, while creating lasting value for residents, operators, and investors. This relationship combines Town Lane’s long-term vision and strategic capital with Arcole’s experience and specialized operating expertise.”

The platform endeavors to maximize value in an operationally intensive asset class through active management across community strategy, management company selection and alignment, operational improvements, and strategic capital. Arcole will collaborate with experienced and proven managers to improve the lifestyle, quality of care and housing experience for residents.

About Town Lane

Town Lane is a boutique, relationship-driven real estate investment manager. The Firm, based in New York City, invests thematically and nimbly across commercial real estate sectors and through the capital stack. Town Lane was founded in 2024 after raising $1.25 billion of institutional investor capital targeting opportunistic returns for its inaugural fund. Town Lane's investment strategy seeks to identify emerging trends, evaluate misunderstood opportunities and to capitalize on episodic market dislocations. For more information on Town Lane please visit www.townlane.com.

About Arcole

Arcole is a healthcare real estate investment and operating platform focused on senior housing across the United States. The firm collaborates with experienced operators to acquire, reposition, and actively manage high-quality communities, with a commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation. Arcole combines deep sector expertise, hands-on operating experience, and data-driven insight to capitalize on enduring demographic demand and the increasing need for modern senior housing and care. For more information, please visit www.arcolepartners.com.