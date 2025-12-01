UNM Health and ScienceSoft to Launch Live Well / Vive Bien ICOPE App for Healthy Aging

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of New Mexico (UNM) Health System, the state’s largest academic medical network with over 7,000 employees and a nationally recognized leader in community-centered care, has joined forces with the New Mexico Health Care Authority (HCA) and ScienceSoft, a healthcare IT company, to develop the Live Well / Vive Bien ICOPE App. It is a patient-facing decision tool that will promote healthy aging for more than 400,000 older adults across New Mexico.

The app is part of New Mexico’s Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) initiative, which adapts the global healthy aging framework developed by the World Health Organization. With the support of HCA and UNM Health, this effort will position New Mexico as the first US state to implement and evaluate the ICOPE model, marking a major step in advancing age-inclusive public health nationwide.

“This isn’t a commercial app — it’s a public health commitment,” says Giselle M Rodriguez Mendez de Sosa, Research Assistant Professor at UNM. “Many older adults struggle quietly with health changes that go unnoticed. Our goal is to give them a simple, dignified way to stay connected to care and to ensure no one is left navigating aging alone.”

As a key tool in delivering the ICOPE program, the Live Well / Vive Bien ICOPE App will enable older adults to track changes in their vision, hearing, memory, mobility, and nutrition, and receive personalized care plans and recommendations based on their results. The app is meant to connect individuals to healthcare providers and community resources early, before minor issues develop into serious problems. Designed with inclusivity and accessibility in mind, the app for iOS & Android will feature a senior-friendly interface, bilingual support (English and Spanish), and HIPAA-compliant data handling.

As UNM Health’s technology partner, ScienceSoft is committed to translating the WHO ICOPE framework into a convenient, age-appropriate mobile application that supports preventive care and improves coordination across multiple healthcare settings.

“Technology is at its best when it serves people,” says Nick Kurayev, CEO at ScienceSoft. “We’re proud to stand alongside UNM Health in creating a tool that will make seniors’ lives safer and keep them closer to their community and care teams. That’s the kind of impact we strive for.”

The release of the first version of the app is planned for Q1 2026.

About UNM Health

UNM Health is New Mexico’s primary academic health system, delivering advanced clinical care and training the state’s next generation of healthcare professionals. With more than 800 beds and over 1 million patient visits annually, UNM Health serves diverse and often underserved communities across the entire state, operating a network of hospitals, specialty clinics, and research centers. The system is nationally recognized for its commitment to health equity, innovation, and public service, consistently leading initiatives that improve care access and outcomes for New Mexicans.

About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority (HCA) is dedicated to improving the health of all New Mexicans by building an integrated, accessible, and equitable healthcare system. HCA works across sectors to expand access to care, reduce health disparities, and strengthen the quality and efficiency of services for individuals and communities. The agency partners with healthcare providers, institutions, and public health organizations to advance statewide goals in preventive care, population health, and rural health equity.

About ScienceSoft

ScienceSoft is an IT consulting and software engineering company with more than 150 successful projects for healthcare organizations in the US and around the globe. Working in the medical IT field since 2005, ScienceSoft delivers secure, risk- and cost-aware, and highly interoperable software for clinical workflows, diagnostics, and patient outreach. Holding ISO 13485, 9001, and 27001 certifications, the company focuses on designing digital solutions that bring long-term clinical and operational gains despite diverse staff and patient expectations, shifting priorities, and legacy system constraints.

