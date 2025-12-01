Deloitte Selects Spire to Deliver Advanced Satellite Capabilities, Expanding Their On-Orbit Cyber and Data Operations

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced that Deloitte has contracted with them to design, build and operate eight satellites.

These satellites will support Deloitte’s on-orbit cyber payloads, as well as its space data capabilities for commercial and government clients. The mission consists of eight satellites with advanced radio frequency and geolocation payloads, as well as serving as a platform for advancing Deloitte’s Silent Shield mission to further innovate in satellite vehicle defense and resilience.

“We’re in an exciting era where space is enabling unprecedented innovation. By working with Deloitte, we’re bringing next generation capabilities to orbit by deploying small satellites that can be built in months, not years,” said Theresa Condor, CEO at Spire. “This approach helps our customers to move quickly, experiment, and stay agile as their needs change. By combining Spire’s trusted satellite infrastructure with Deloitte’s vision and leadership in the field, this program moves us closer to building more resilient and adaptable space-based assets for commercial and defense markets.”

Earlier this year, Deloitte launched its first satellite, Deloitte-1, on the SpaceX Transporter-13 mission as part of its Silent Shield program. Spire has collaborated with Deloitte to test and validate Deloitte’s cyber intrusion detection system payload for satellites in orbit, strengthening the resilience and security of space systems against cyber threats. Silent Shield utilizes Spire’s advanced satellite technology, helping Deloitte study real-time satellite signaling patterns and evaluate the detection and mitigation of cyber anomalies.

“Spire’s integrated technology gives us a powerful and relevant platform to engineer, test, validate, and refine our on-orbit cyber solutions with the goal of advancing the cyber resiliency of on-orbit assets with edge cyber detection and response,” said Brett Loubert, leader of Deloitte’s U.S. Space practice. “As space becomes even more critical to our technology and security, our focus on cyber resilience and reliable access to space data enables our clients to operate even more confidently and adapt to more sophisticated threats.”

Spire’s Space Services model and robust space infrastructure offers end-to-end satellite manufacturing, launch management, and operational capabilities. With over 34 ground stations and a partner ground station network, Spire offers secure, encrypted data transmission to Deloitte’s cloud environment.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire's satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space.

