Hitachi Construction Machinery Invests in Rithmik Solutions to Accelerate Open, AI-Driven Mining Innovation.

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithmik Solutions, a leader in OEM-agnostic, AI-powered performance analytics for mobile mining equipment, today announced that Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. has made a minority strategic investment in the company as part of Rithmik’s current financing round. The investment marks a significant milestone in the growing collaboration between Rithmik and Hitachi Construction Machinery. Together, the companies aim to advance the next generation of smart mining by combining Rithmik’s real-time fleet and asset-level insights with Hitachi Construction Machinery’s global presence and commitment to digital transformation.

Rithmik is fully OEM-agnostic, supporting mixed fleets and providing high-resolution analytics across all major mining equipment brands. Hitachi Construction Machinery recognizes that mining customers increasingly require site-wide solutions capable of supporting their entire fleet, regardless of manufacturer. The companies see this alignment as a key advantage for customers seeking interoperability, flexibility, and the ability to scale digital solutions across complex operations.

The Series A round also includes participation from Chrysalix Venture Capital, Sprout Fund, Fonds Ecofuel, Phoenix Fire, and Developer Capital. This investment will allow Rithmik to scale more quickly, support a growing customer base, and continue expanding its product suite—helping mines improve productivity, reliability, and sustainability across their fleets.

A Partnership Built on Innovation, Flexibility, and Customer Value

“We’re honoured to collaborate with Hitachi Construction Machinery, a company that shares our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and collaboration,” said Ross Barichievy, CEO of Rithmik Solutions. “By leveraging Hitachi Construction Machinery’s global presence with Rithmik’s expertise in mining analytics, we aim to deliver unprecedented performance, reliability, and sustainability to customers worldwide.”

Eiji Fukunishi, Vice President and Executive Officer, President of the Mining Business Unit at Hitachi Construction Machinery, commented:

“This investment marks an important step towards Hitachi Construction Machinery's goal of building open digital platforms with various partners. Combining Rithmik's advanced, AI-powered data analysis technology with Hitachi Construction Machinery's insight will help us provide more flexible solutions to our customers as well as contribute to increased productivity and reduced environmental impact at mining sites.”

Enabling the Future of Smart, Sustainable Mining

Rithmik’s technology aligns Operations and Maintenance of mobile equipment around high-impact priorities. Its advanced analytics go beyond predictive maintenance, turning complex equipment data into clear, actionable guidance that improves fleet performance, prevents failures earlier, and drives measurable gains in production efficiency and maintenance effectiveness. The financing will accelerate Rithmik’s global expansion, product development, and integration into additional digital mining ecosystems.

“This partnership strengthens our ability to support miners who are navigating rising production pressures, decarbonization commitments, and increasingly complex operational environments,” Barichievy added. “By working with partners like Hitachi Construction Machinery, we can help the industry transition toward more sustainable, data-driven operations.”

About Rithmik Solutions

Rithmik Solutions delivers the world’s most precise OEM-agnostic analytics for mobile mining equipment. Using advanced AI, Rithmik aligns Operations and Maintenance to help mines detect issues earlier, optimize performance, reduce environmental impact, and improve fleet-wide reliability and utilization across all major equipment brands. Rithmik is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Learn more at rithmik.com.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a construction machinery manufacturer that globally deploys development, manufacturing, sales, and service businesses for its hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment, and mining machinery, etc. In addition to its new machinery business, Hitachi Construction Machinery is expanding its "value chain businesses" of parts and services, remanufacturing (parts and machines), rentals, and used equipment as it continues to grow together with customers as a solutions provider that offers innovative solutions to customers. With roughly 26,000 employees around the world, the consolidated sales revenue for Hitachi Construction Machinery was 1,371.3 billion yen for fiscal year 2024 (ended March 2025) with an overseas sales revenue ratio of 84%. For more details, please see the company's website.

The company plans to change its trade name to "LANDCROS Corporation" and its corporate brand to "LANDCROS" on April 1, 2027.