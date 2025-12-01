InnovestX Securities Selects ICE to Enhance Pricing, Trading and Risk Analytics, Powering a More Efficient and Scalable Investment Platform

ATLANTA & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that InnovestX Securities Co. Ltd., a leading brokerage and securities company in Thailand and a subsidiary of SCBX , the parent company of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), one of Southeast Asia’s leading financial institutions, has selected ICE’s Portfolio Analytics (IPA) platform to enhance its risk management and analytics capabilities.

“At InnovestX, our mission is to empower investors with seamless access to world-class investment opportunities powered by technology, innovation and transparency,” said Payon Pongsawaree CIO of InnovestX. “As the investment and securities arm of SCBX, we manage a diverse and growing portfolio of structured products that requires accurate pricing and efficient risk oversight. ICE’s IPA solution strengthens our risk management capabilities and enables us to scale efficiently, and deliver greater value to our clients as we continue to expand in Thailand.”

With ICE’s IPA solution, InnovestX will gain a single platform for pre-trade pricing, intraday analytics and lifecycle management across multiple asset classes. ICE’s robust data and analytics can help InnovestX deliver more precise and timely valuations and improve the investment decision-making process for its clients.

“We are well equipped to assist firms like InnovestX as they expand their structured product business and enhance their risk management activities,” said Christy Chan, Head of Client Development, APAC at ICE Data Services. “Our streaming market data and on-demand analytics, combined with pre-trade pricing and lifecycle management tools, provide the transparency and efficiency that can help leading issuers meet their clients’ investment and risk management needs and support growth in dynamic markets like Southeast Asia.”

ICE’s IPA solution combines continuous market data, pricing, analytics and on-screen risk tools for simple to complex products across multiple asset classes. These capabilities can help firms like InnovestX to manage exposure, monitor risk and price products on an intraday basis, while supporting greater transparency and efficiency in rapidly growing markets.

About InnovestX

InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd. (INVX), a subsidiary of SCBX , is a leading multi-asset investment platform committed to unlocking the financial potential of Thai investors for sustainable long-term growth. Founded in 1995, InnovestX offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions across digital platforms and licensed advisory services, providing access to Thai and global equities, mutual funds, digital assets and other asset classes. With a vision to become the most trusted and preferred investment partner in Thailand, InnovestX empowers investors to confidently capture opportunities across market cycles with transparency, global connectivity and care.