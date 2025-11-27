Deetken Impact Expands Climate Finance Leadership as Canada Joins Inclusive Climate Action Fund

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deetken Impact, a Canadian impact investment firm, is proud to partner with the Government of Canada and announce their CAD$106 million commitment in the new Inclusive Climate Action Fund (ICAF), a USD$300 million blended finance vehicle that will mobilize capital for climate finance initiatives across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

"Canada’s commitment to participate in ICAF as a concessional capital provider is a major milestone in our shared ambition to bridge the climate finance gap in Latin America & the Caribbean" - Alexa Blain, Managing Partner | Deetken Impact Share

Announced at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil by the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, ICAF will meaningfully contribute to sustainable and climate-resilient economies in LAC through the strategic provision of capital and technical assistance to companies and projects that drive climate mitigation and adaptation in key sectors such as clean energy, sustainable agriculture and agroforestry, and green finance. ICAF aims to achieve ambitious impacts including reducing, avoiding, or sequestering more than 5 million tCO2 and expanding access to climate solutions for 1 million beneficiaries, while ultimately mobilizing over USD$1.2 billion in additional capital.

“Our investment in Deetken Impact’s Inclusive Climate Action Fund reflects Canada’s commitment to advancing climate action and inclusive economic growth not only at home, but also in regions where climate risk is highest, like in Latin America and the Caribbean. Canada’s contribution demonstrates our belief that when governments, investors, entrepreneurs, and local communities work together, we can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable, equitable future for all.”

— The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development)

Grounded in Deetken Impact’s decades-long track record of managing high-performing impact funds across 17 countries, ICAF’s blended finance structure combines market-rate and concessional capital to deliver competitive financial returns alongside measurable environmental and social impact. The Fund will be supported by a technical assistance facility to de-risk investment opportunities, accompany pipeline companies to achieve investment readiness, and expand climate and gender equality outcomes.

Deetken Impact is uniquely positioned to increase the availability of financing for outstanding climate solutions in LAC, by leveraging their strategic advantages; a gender-balanced team located in six countries, deep regional expertise, and a strong commitment to advancing climate action.

“The Inclusive Climate Action Fund is a compelling opportunity for investors to access attractive investment opportunities in exceptional businesses that are confronting climate change with innovative, market-based solutions. Canada’s commitment to participate in ICAF as a concessional capital provider is a major milestone in our shared ambition to bridge the climate finance gap in Latin America and the Caribbean and support sustainable and climate resilient development across the region.”

— Alexa Blain, Co-Founder and Managing Partner | Deetken Impact

For more information about the Inclusive Climate Action Fund, visit www.deetkenimpact.com.

About Deetken Impact:

Deetken Impact is a Canadian impact asset manager generating strong financial returns while creating lasting social and environmental impact in Latin America and the Caribbean. Through our family of funds, we have invested in over 60 companies operating in sectors including clean energy, financial inclusion, agriculture, and housing, while pioneering technical assistance programs to maximize positive impact outcomes. Deetken Impact is registered with the Canadian securities commissions, and an Impact Assets 50 Emeritus manager.

About Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) defines, shapes and advances Canada’s interests and values in a complex global environment. GAC manages diplomatic relations, promotes international trade and provides consular assistance. GAC leads international development, humanitarian, and peace and security assistance efforts. GAC also contributes to national security and the development of international law.