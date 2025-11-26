TelevisaUnivision Announces New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with YouTube TV

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media company, today announced a new multi-year agreement for distribution on YouTube TV. The expanded partnership includes distribution of TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. networks – Univision, UNIMÁS, TUDN, and Galavisión – on YouTube TV’s Base Plan and Spanish Plan. In addition, ViX will be offered through YouTube’s Primetime Channels – and, for the first time, YouTube will extend its Primetime Channels product to Mexico. The partnership also expands TelevisaUnivision’s collaboration with YouTube through new initiatives that will bring its unique content to a broader audience.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that restores Univision to YouTube TV, ensuring millions of Hispanics can access the news, sports, and entertainment they care about and have relied on for over 70 years,” said Daniel Alegre, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. “This agreement recognizes the essential role that our content plays in the daily lives of our viewers, as we fulfill our mission of reflecting the voice of Hispanics. We look forward to serving YouTube TV subscribers again.”

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.