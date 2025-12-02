D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to International Protective Service, Inc. on its Sale to Allied Universal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to International Protective Service, Inc. (“IPS”) on its sale to Allied Universal (“Allied”).

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, IPS is a leading provider of private security services across the southern and western United States. IPS offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including standing guards, mobile patrols, remote video surveillance, alarm monitoring, access control, and other specialized services. IPS has earned a strong reputation for excellence, serving a blue-chip client base that includes major retailers, financial institutions, VIPs, and high-profile dignitaries.

“We truly valued the partnership with D.A. Davidson throughout this journey. Their deep industry expertise and strong relationships were key in connecting us with Allied, and their close involvement through every stage of the process — right up to closing — was critical in achieving a successful outcome,” said IPS Owner Aaron Jones.

“We are pleased to have partnered with IPS Global’s management team on this successful transaction. IPS’ longstanding history and premier reputation generated strong interest throughout the process. We believe Allied Universal is an exceptional strategic partner, and we look forward to the opportunities their combined strengths will create,” said Amar Singh, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson.

The transaction represents a successful closing by D.A. Davidson’s Commercial & Residential Services practice and highlights the continued momentum in D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials Investment Banking Group.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology.

