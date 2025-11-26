The Cannabist Company and Old Pal Continue Successful Partnership with Expansion into West Virginia

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQB: CBSTF) ("The Cannabist Company" or the "Company"), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its partnership with Old Pal, a top-performing cannabis brand rooted in simplicity, quality and value, with the introduction of Old Pal flower products to medical patients in West Virginia.

Building on the success of this collaboration in Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Colorado, The Cannabist Company launched Ground Flower (7 g, 14 g) and Whole Flower (3.5 g, 7 g) across all Cannabist locations in West Virginia. The launch arrives on November 26 and reflects the ongoing demand for high-quality flower offerings. All Old Pal products for West Virginia are cultivated and produced by The Cannabist Company in its state manufacturing facilities, with wholesale distribution expanding in December.

Old Pal first partnered with The Cannabist Company in 2023 with launches in Maryland and Virginia, followed by New Jersey in 2024 and the addition of Colorado later that year, where the Company also produces Old Pal-branded cannabis products. The brand’s debut in West Virginia marks its fifth market through the collaboration and continues the expansion of its flower product portfolio.

“Adding Old Pal to our shelves in West Virginia gives patients another flower option they can count on,” said Jesse Channon, President, The Cannabist Company. “This expansion builds on a partnership that continues to deliver what our customers look for across our markets: trust, value, and consistency.”

“Old Pal started with the belief that quality cannabis should be accessible. We’ve grown across the country by sticking to what we do best: offering consistent, high-quality cannabis at friendly prices,” said Rusty Wilenkin, Co-Founder & CEO of Old Pal. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with The Cannabist Company, now in West Virginia, and look forward to introducing Old Pal to even more patients.”

The Cannabist Company operates 38,069 sq. ft. of cultivation and manufacturing space in West Virginia, supporting a diverse portfolio of company-owned and partner brands through its focus on quality, consistency and value.

For more information, visit cannabistcompany.com and oldpal.com.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 12 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 77 facilities including 61 dispensaries and 16 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development and assuming the closure of announced divesture transactions. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including dreamt, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Old Pal

Old Pal is a cannabis brand rooted in quality, community, and keeping things simple. We create products meant to fit into your everyday life, offering consistent products at accessible prices. Old Pal can now be found in AZ, CA, CO, FL, IL, MA, MD, MI, MO, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, PA, VA and WV, with more markets coming soon. Learn more at oldpal.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, security holders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children.

CBT251125-01