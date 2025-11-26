Newegg Partners With PayPal to Integrate PayPal Agentic Commerce Services for AI-Shopping Experiences

DIAMOND BAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in computer and technology products, today announced the integration of PayPal’s agentic commerce services, enabling customers to discover and purchase Newegg products directly inside AI-powered shopping environments, including Perplexity. Through the partnership with PayPal, merchants like Newegg are able to become discoverable and consumers can buy from merchants directly with Perplexity.

Newegg products will begin to appear inside Perplexity and additional PayPal-enabled AI discovery channels as each integration becomes available Share

“AI is redefining the customer shopping journey, and over the past two years we’ve leveraged AI to build entirely new experiences for our customers,” said Newegg CEO Anthony Chow. “PayPal is pioneering innovation in this area, and its agentic commerce services enable Newegg to participate in this new shopping experience. Together we are helping customers discover the products they want through AI-powered environments while continuing to deliver the trusted service they expect from Newegg.”

Newegg Products Become Discoverable Inside AI Shopping Experiences

With PayPal store sync and agent ready, Newegg product catalogs and order fulfillment will connect to AI-driven shopping platforms. Customers who interact with AI agents and ask for help finding technology products will receive real-time recommendations that include Newegg listings. Customers will be able to do the following:

Discover Newegg products inside AI search and conversational experiences

Complete checkout inside those AI environments using PayPal

Power intent-driven shopping vs. traditional search, browse, and cart experiences

Benefit from PayPal fraud detection, buyer protectioni, and dispute resolution

Newegg retains its status as the merchant of record for all transactions that originate within AI platforms. This preserves customer relationships and ensures that the Newegg brand remains visible throughout the entire experience.

Reinforcing Newegg Leadership in AI-Enhanced Retail

This launch supports the broader Newegg strategy to embed AI throughout the customer journey including AI-guided PC building tools, AI shopping assistants, AI-powered Q and A, and more. By adopting PayPal agentic commerce services, Newegg expands its reach into next-generation shopping interfaces.

Availability

Newegg products will begin to appear inside Perplexity and additional PayPal-enabled AI discovery channels as each integration becomes available. Customers do not need to take any action other than selecting PayPal at checkout.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in Diamond Bar, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

____________________ Expand

i Purchase protection available on eligible transactions. Limits apply. See paypal.com for details.