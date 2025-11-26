SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Grows Presence in Orlando MSA With Acquisition of Winter Garden Facility

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, announced the acquisition of a self-storage facility located at 1650 Avalon Road in Winter Garden, Florida. The facility consists of approximately 72,100 net rentable square feet across seven one-story buildings, offering approximately 515 storage units, including a mix of climate-controlled interior units and non-climate-controlled drive-up units.

Ideally situated approximately 15 miles west of downtown Orlando and directly across the street from a major national supermarket, the property benefits from strong visibility, with an average of approximately 7,900 vehicles passing by daily. The facility is located in a high-growth area with a strong median household income within a three-mile radius and an anticipated 8.4% population growth over the next five years. A planned nearby residential development is expected to add more than 42,000 new housing units upon completion.

This acquisition marks SmartStop’s fifth location in the Orlando market, further strengthening the company’s presence in central Florida. The facility will serve the neighborhoods of Hamlin, Independence, Stoneybrook West, Latham Park, Summerlake, and Horizon West.

“Winter Garden is one of the fastest-growing suburban markets in central Florida, and this property checks every box for long-term value,” said Wayne Johnson, President and Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop. “With strong demographics, high visibility, and significant ongoing residential expansion, this acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as we continue to scale our footprint in the Orlando metro area.”

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of more than 1,000 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs, and through its indirect subsidiary Argus Professional Storage Management offers third party management services in the U.S. and Canada. As of November 26, 2025, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of more than 460 operating properties in 34 states, Washington D.C., and Canada, comprising over 270,000 units and 35 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 49 operating self-storage properties across four provinces in Canada, which total approximately 42,200 units and 4.3 million rentable square feet.