BlocPal and VNX Commodities Partner to Launch Gold-Backed BPG1 Token

SHERIDAN, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlocPal International Inc., and VNX Commodities AG today announced a strategic partnership to launch BPG1, a gold-backed digital token generated under a regulated framework. Each BPG1 token is fully backed by one troy ounce of 99.5% fine gold, sourced from the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) certified bars and held in segregated, insured vaults. BlocPal’s European operations, through its Irish entity, have partnered with VNX Commodities AG, a licensed Trusted Technology (TT) Service Provider under Liechtenstein’s Token and Trusted Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG), to support compliant token generation and secure gold custody for the BPG1 program.

As the Issuer of BPG1, BlocPal coordinates the token’s generation and redemption with VNX Commodities AG, the regulated Token Generator. VNX mints new BPG1 tokens only after verifying that physical gold has been allocated to secure, segregated storage at Tier 1 vault providers and burns tokens when redemptions are processed. This structure maintains a one-to-one relationship between circulating tokens and the gold held in reserve. Holders can trade BPG1 like any other digital asset or choose to redeem it for physical gold, with delivery available through coordinated, insured shipping at standard logistics costs. This approach combines the value of real-world backing with the speed and simplicity of blockchain-based finance.

The BPG1 distribution program is built on BlocPal’s B2B2C infrastructure, which connects regulated institutions, retail access points, and digital platforms in a single, global ecosystem. Through its Authorized Retail Partner initiative, BPG1 will be available through regulated exchanges, OTC partners, participating retailers, precious metal dealers, crypto ATMs, and BlocPal’s expanding mini-ATM network. This model supports both institutional and retail channels, allowing BPG1 to be used and redeemed in familiar ways such as mobile apps and in-store touchpoints. BlocPal’s mission is to unite traditional and decentralized finance by making high-quality financial assets like gold more accessible, transparent, and affordable for everyone, from market professionals to everyday consumers.

BlocPalX, BlocPal’s decentralized digital asset exchange platform, will provide institutional and professional users with access to BPG1 through programmatic APIs and market connectivity. The platform also supports BlocPal’s B2B2C model by enabling qualified strategic partners, including liquidity providers, distributors, and market makers, to integrate BPG1 into their offerings and help build trading depth and efficient access across both digital and retail channels.

“BPG1 offers a secure digital asset combining the stability of physical gold with the accessibility of modern digital finance,” said Nick Mellios, Chief Executive Officer of BlocPal. “By partnering with VNX under a regulated framework, we ensure that each token represents the value of one gold ounce and can be confidently traded or redeemed through trusted digital platforms and local retail channels. BlocPal’s mission is to make high-quality financial assets more accessible and practical for everyone, from institutional participants to individual customers, by bridging the best of traditional and decentralized finance in one globally connected ecosystem.”

“Our partnership with BlocPal reflects VNX’s collaborative approach to bring real-world assets on-chain,” said Alexander Tkachenko, Founder and CEO of VNX. “As the regulated Token Generator for BPG1, VNX ensures each token is transparently backed by physical gold under strict oversight. Combining this level of trust with BlocPal’s distribution capabilities means that a gold-backed digital asset like BPG1 can reach both traditional investors and everyday consumers in a secure, compliant manner.”

BPG1 is initially being generated on the Ethereum blockchain, with support for Solana and other networks to follow. To maintain cross-chain consistency, BlocPal and VNX will use a controlled burn-and-mint mechanism that avoids third-party bridges and preserves the one-to-one gold reserve ratio across all supported networks.

About BlocPal

BlocPal is building a next-generation digital wealth and banking ecosystem that empowers customers to easily access financial services and grow their assets. Utilizing advanced technologies including AI, cloud computing, and blockchain, BlocPal delivers integrated traditional (TradFi) and decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions through innovative Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) channels. With over $25 billion in transactions processed, BlocPal’s collaborative and scalable model ensures rapid global adoption and robust growth. BlocPal Limited, based in Dublin, Ireland, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BlocPal International Inc. Visit www.blocpal.com.

About VNX

VNX Commodities AG is a Liechtenstein-based fintech company regulated under the Token and Trusted Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG). Authorized as a Trusted Technology Service Provider, VNX offers secure token generation for real-world assets, including gold and fiat-referenced tokens. Its platform integrates traditional asset integrity with the benefits of blockchain, providing fully backed, auditable, and multi-chain digital assets for institutional and retail markets. Visit www.vnx.li.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment interests. Furthermore, this crypto-asset marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. The offeror of the crypto-asset is solely responsible for the content of this crypto-asset marketing communication. Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions considered reasonable by BlocPal and VNX as of the date of such statements, but are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These statements can be identified by words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, and similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” occur or be achieved. These statements reflect BlocPal and VNX’s current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date specified in such statements, and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. BlocPal and VNX disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.