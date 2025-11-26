SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaTest, a Gen-AI native quality engineering platform, announced a partnership with SVAM International, Inc., a global leader in digital transformation services. This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in their mission to transform quality engineering for businesses worldwide.

LambdaTest and SVAM International Inc. announce partnership to transform quality engineering for businesses Share

The partnership allows LambdaTest to extend its AI-native quality engineering capabilities into SVAM’s extensive digital transformation ecosystem. By integrating with SVAM’s experience in large-scale application development, testing, and delivery across major New York State and City agencies, as well as their platform expertise across Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Dynamics365, LambdaTest will empower more enterprises to modernize their software delivery pipelines. With LambdaTest’s intelligent test orchestration and execution engine at the core, teams can test smarter, accelerate release cycles, and achieve faster time-to-market at scale.

Founded in 2017, LambdaTest is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. With a global presence across the USA, UK, India, the Philippines, and the UAE, the platform supports over 2 million users across 132+ countries, including 10,000+ enterprises and 3,000+ browsers.

Founded in 1994, SVAM operates through four global centres in the USA, Mexico, Canada, India and Bangladesh, with 800+ consultants. SVAM has partnered with Anthropic, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Tanium, Elastic, etc. SVAM is a CMMI ML3 DEV 2.0, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 27001:2022 organization. AI is a major focus area for the company, for development and testing.

"This strategic partnership with SVAM marks a significant milestone in expanding LambdaTest’s AI-powered testing capabilities to a global scale," said Sudhir Joshi, VP - Alliances & Channels, LambdaTest. "By integrating our cutting-edge AI-native quality engineering platform with SVAM’s deep expertise in digital transformation, we are enabling businesses to drive faster, smarter, and more cost-effective software delivery across industries.”

“At SVAM, we recognize that delivering high-quality software is essential for our clients’ critical programs. This partnership with LambdaTest allows us to integrate advanced AI-powered testing capabilities into our digital solutions, ensuring faster, smarter, and more reliable software delivery. By combining SVAM’s deep expertise in digital transformation with LambdaTest’s innovative and cutting-edge quality engineering platform, we are empowering businesses to accelerate their digital journeys with confidence and efficiency,” said Anil Kapoor, Founder and CEO of SVAM International Inc.

Through this partnership, LambdaTest’s AI-native quality engineering technology will be integrated into SVAM’s digital solutions framework, enabling enterprises to significantly reduce SDLC timelines while improving software quality and lowering effort and cost. By combining SVAM’s digital transformation expertise with LambdaTest’s intelligent, AI-powered testing capabilities, businesses can modernise their development processes and fully leverage the benefits of next-generation AI tooling.

About LambdaTest:

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

About SVAM:

SVAM International Inc. is a global Information Technology (IT) services provider that delivers digital Transformation solutions to businesses across various industries. With three decades of experience, SVAM offers a wide range of services, including IT consulting, Application Development, Cybersecurity, Agentic AI/RPA, Managed IT Services, and more.

For more information, please visit https://svam.com/