Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and THACO AGRI Sign Strategic Sourcing Partnership for Bananas

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with THACO Agri, the agricultural division of Vietnam’s THACO Group and a leading regional producer with large-scale farming operations in Vietnam and Cambodia.

The agreement, signed today during a ceremony at THACO Group headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, establishes a long-term partnership for the sourcing of bananas from THACO AGRI’s operations and aligns with Fresh Del Monte’s strategy to broaden its global sourcing footprint and expand its presence in Southeast Asia. In addition, THACO AGRI will develop dedicated pineapple cultivation areas to meet Fresh Del Monte’s demand through a suitable and phased roadmap.

“Partnering with THACO AGRI is an important step in strengthening our sourcing capabilities in Southeast Asia,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte’s Chairman and CEO. “Their scale and integrated-circular operations align with our long-term strategy to build a more resilient and diversified supply network.”

The partnership also supports Fresh Del Monte’s efforts to address rising global production challenges across the banana industry, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supply-chain stability and long-term resilience.

THACO AGRI’s agricultural platform spans more than 85,000 hectares across Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, applying a large-scale integrated-circular and organic production model—including fruit cultivation and livestock farming—in pursuit of its vision “to become the leading agricultural corporation in ASEAN by 2027.” The partnership further enables THACO INDUSTRIES, THACO’s mechanical engineering sub-holding, to work with Fresh Del Monte on mechanization and automation solutions, leveraging its work with THACO AGRI to enhance agricultural productivity and operational efficiency.

“We highly appreciate our new partnership with Fresh Del Monte,” said Tran Ba Duong, THACO’s Chairman. “This partnership is an important step for THACO AGRI’s agricultural operations, and we look forward to building a stable, long-term collaboration that supports both organizations.”

The collaboration reflects both companies’ shared focus on responsible growth, operational excellence, and meeting rising global demand through diversified, modern agricultural systems.

About THACO

THACO is a private enterprise founded in 1997, starting in the business of trading and repairing pre-owned vehicles. After 28 years, THACO has become a multi-industry corporation with 6 Sub-holdings operating across sectors, including: THACO AUTO (Automotive); THACO AGRI (Agriculture); THACO INDUSTRIES (Mechanical Engineering and Supporting Industries); THILOGI (Logistics); DAI QUANG MINH (Investment and Construction); and THISO (Commerce and Services), which are highly complementary and integrated. In THACO’s ecosystem, Sub-holdings organize and manage their large-scale production and business operations throughout enclosed value chains on industrial and digital platforms, participating in global value chains with full-scale digital transformation.

Over 28 years of development, through substantial contributions to business operations, community activities and the national economy, THACO has been honored to receive awards and certificates of merit from the Vietnamese Party and Government, and has been recognized as a Vietnam Value brand for many consecutive years.

About Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, with products sold in more than 80 countries. The company is also a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. The company was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek three times, based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Fresh Del Monte has also been awarded a SEAL Business Sustainability Awards four times in the last five years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025), a testament to its mission of Building a Brighter World Tomorrow® Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.