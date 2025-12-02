Payman AI Partners with Middlesex Federal Savings to Launch their Agentic Banking Experience

DURANGO, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payman AI, the infrastructure platform enabling secure AI agents in community banking, announced a partnership with Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A., a nationally chartered bank, to develop a Paygent, or AI Agent, that will allow customers to get balances, pay bills and transfer funds through simple written or verbal instructions.

Together, Middlesex Federal in collaboration with Payman AI is building a unique banking experience focused on enabling frictionless, trusted interactions. Keeping the human-in-the-loop, customers can be assured that Payman AI will be able to transact on their behalf with a bank-standard trust level.

"The future of banking isn't just AI that answers questions, it's AI that completes tasks like moving money or opening accounts while maintaining the controls and required audit trails," said Tyllen Bicakcic, Co-Founder and CEO of Payman AI. "Our partnership with Middlesex Federal will prove this can be done in scalable and secure ways that represent a generational leap in banking, something we haven't seen in decades."

When a customer says, “Move $5,000 from my savings to my checking to pay my contractor," Payman’s orchestration layer turns a plain English request into a precise payment. It understands the intent, recalls who “contractor” is and how they’re paid, applies customer controls and bank compliance, then executes securely through Middlesex Federal’s core with a full audit trail.

Throughout this flow, every decision is logged and explainable in real-time, giving customers and compliance teams full visibility into why the AI took each action.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with Payman AI and help bring the vision to life. We believe Payman AI will significantly enhance the way our customers engage with the bank and ultimately how they manage their daily finances,” stated John Wiseman President and CEO at Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A.

Agentic banking will redefine how customers interact with their money, turning friction into seamless execution. The partnership with Middlesex Federal is designed to prove this can work safely inside a regulated institution.

About Payman AI

Payman AI builds the orchestration infrastructure that enables banks to deploy AI agents securely at scale. By enabling conversational AI to work securely with existing core banking systems, Payman translates natural language intent into validated financial operations while maintaining full auditability and controls. Banks can deploy AI-powered financial automation without replacing their existing infrastructure.

Learn more at www.paymanai.com

About Middlesex Federal Savings

Middlesex Federal is a full-service community bank headquartered in Davis Square, Somerville, with branch offices in Teele Square, Somerville, Medford Square, Medford, and a Loan Center located on Highland Avenue in Davis Square. Middlesex Federal offers Residential, C&I, and Commercial Real Estate loans as well as deposit services, including free checking, free ATMs, as well as online and mobile banking. For more than 130 years, Middlesex Federal has understood the importance of local decision-making. The Bank remains committed to building strong, long-term personal and business relationships with neighbors throughout the Greater Boston community.